LIVE! in NWA

Thursday
Everclear — Oregon natives Everclear are crossing the country on their “So Much For The Afterglow Tour” — the same name as their most successful album to date, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. The rockers will perform a free show at Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs, Okla., at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, where they will be joined by guests Fastball and Vertical Horizon and will play “So Much For The Afterglow” in its glorious entirety. everclearmusic.com.
Everclear — 7 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Aaron Woods Band — Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Rick Atha — 7 p.m., Club Seventy1, Springdale.
Jeff Alvine — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Voxana — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Danny Mullen — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
John Spurling — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Jay Yates — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Taddy Porter — 9 p.m., with BC & The Big Rig. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Delta Saints — 7 p.m., Gulley Park, Fayetteville.
Kellie Pickler — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.
George Shingleton — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Will Gunselman — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Bill Flaspohler — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
American Lions — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Jerrod Mounce — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Friday
Jeckyll & High — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Jaenki — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Asphalt Cowboys — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
ilyAIMY — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Will Brand — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Caleb Martin — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
The Chaperones — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Steve Dimmitt & the Overworked & the Underpaid — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Fuggins Wheat Band — 9:30 p.m., with DeFrance, Escape Tones, Vanimal Kingdom, and more; Joe Giles at 7; Leah & The Mojo Doctors at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7.
George Shingleton — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Mary Heather & the Sinners — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
The Old Fashioned — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Bottlerocket — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Voxana — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Honey Shuffle — Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
GUTA — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Jamtrack — 8 p.m., with Trippy Hippy, and Dondo. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Terri & Brett — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
One for the Money — 9 p.m., Shirley’s Bar, Springdale.
Chris Meck & The Guilty Birds — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Old Dime Box — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Saturday
Nature and Madness — 7:30 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale. $5-$10.
The Guestlist — 9 p.m., with Pawpaw, and more. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
She’s Us — 6 p.m., Bear’s Place, Fayetteville.
Jimmy Wayne Garrett and Liberty Bell — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Blew Reed & the Flatheads — 8 p.m., The Cat House, Eureka Springs.
Chucky Waggs & Co — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Judge Parker — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Rick Atha — 7 p.m., Club Seventy1, Springdale.
Last Saturday Fayetteville — 7 p.m. with Adam Cox, Ginger Doss, Chasing Pictures, and Colin Nelson. 1195 S. Curtis Ave., Fayetteville.
Matthew Frantz — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Rick Cook Band — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Whiskey Grin — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Caleb Martin — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Lukas Wigington — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Robert Tepper — 7 p.m., with Chris Cameron. Founders’ Room, Alma. $25.
Jesse Aycock — with Paul Benjamin. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Mr. Lucky — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Take Cover — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Steve Dimmitt — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jackson Jennings Five — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Kiel Grove — Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
The Black Oak Band — 7 p.m., NEBCO Community Center, Garfield.
Matthew Alan — Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
One for the Money — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Bottlerocket — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Ruth Chris, Rogers.
RCK x BLK MKT — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Voxana — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Elle King — 7:30 p.m., with Madison Watkins, Walmart AMP, Rogers. $9-$18.
Sunday
Opal Agafia & The Sweet Nothings — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
The Toos — 7 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Richard Burnett — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Monday
Mattie Neumayer — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Whisky Menders — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Tuesday
Darren Ray — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Whisky Menders — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Matt & Brian — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Wednesday
Sad Palomino — 7:30 p.m., with The Coax, The Freebiez, and A Last Minute Addition. Backspace, Fayetteville.
Rick Shaw — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Brian Mullens — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Paper Jam Band — 6 p.m., La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.
Isayah’s Allstars — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
COIN — The Record, Bentonville.
David Harvell — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
