LIVE! in NWA

Events

Thursday

Everclear — Oregon natives Everclear are crossing the country on their “So Much For The Afterglow Tour” — the same name as their most successful album to date, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. The rockers will perform a free show at Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs, Okla., at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, where they will be joined by guests Fastball and Vertical Horizon and will play “So Much For The Afterglow” in its glorious entirety. everclearmusic.com.

Aaron Woods Band — Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Rick Atha — 7 p.m., Club Seventy1, Springdale.

Jeff Alvine — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Voxana — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Danny Mullen — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

John Spurling — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Jay Yates — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Taddy Porter — 9 p.m., with BC & The Big Rig. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Delta Saints — 7 p.m., Gulley Park, Fayetteville.

Kellie Pickler — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.

George Shingleton — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Will Gunselman — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Bill Flaspohler — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

American Lions — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Jerrod Mounce — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Friday

Jeckyll & High — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Jaenki — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Asphalt Cowboys — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

ilyAIMY — 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Will Brand — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Caleb Martin — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

The Chaperones — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Steve Dimmitt & the Overworked & the Underpaid — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Fuggins Wheat Band — 9:30 p.m., with DeFrance, Escape Tones, Vanimal Kingdom, and more; Joe Giles at 7; Leah & The Mojo Doctors at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7.

George Shingleton — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Mary Heather & the Sinners — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

The Old Fashioned — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Bottlerocket — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Voxana — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Honey Shuffle — Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

GUTA — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Jamtrack — 8 p.m., with Trippy Hippy, and Dondo. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Terri & Brett — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

One for the Money — 9 p.m., Shirley’s Bar, Springdale.

Chris Meck & The Guilty Birds — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Old Dime Box — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Saturday

Nature and Madness — 7:30 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale. $5-$10.

The Guestlist — 9 p.m., with Pawpaw, and more. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

She’s Us — 6 p.m., Bear’s Place, Fayetteville.

Jimmy Wayne Garrett and Liberty Bell — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Blew Reed & the Flatheads — 8 p.m., The Cat House, Eureka Springs.

Chucky Waggs & Co — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Judge Parker — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Rick Atha — 7 p.m., Club Seventy1, Springdale.

Last Saturday Fayetteville — 7 p.m. with Adam Cox, Ginger Doss, Chasing Pictures, and Colin Nelson. 1195 S. Curtis Ave., Fayetteville.

Matthew Frantz — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Rick Cook Band — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Whiskey Grin — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Caleb Martin — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Lukas Wigington — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Robert Tepper — 7 p.m., with Chris Cameron. Founders’ Room, Alma. $25.

Jesse Aycock — with Paul Benjamin. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Mr. Lucky — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Take Cover — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Steve Dimmitt — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jackson Jennings Five — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Kiel Grove — Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

The Black Oak Band — 7 p.m., NEBCO Community Center, Garfield.

Matthew Alan — Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

One for the Money — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Bottlerocket — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Ruth Chris, Rogers.

RCK x BLK MKT — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Voxana — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Elle King — 7:30 p.m., with Madison Watkins, Walmart AMP, Rogers. $9-$18.

Sunday

Opal Agafia & The Sweet Nothings — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

The Toos — 7 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Richard Burnett — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Monday

Mattie Neumayer — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Whisky Menders — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Tuesday

Darren Ray — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Whisky Menders — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Matt & Brian — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Wednesday

Sad Palomino — 7:30 p.m., with The Coax, The Freebiez, and A Last Minute Addition. Backspace, Fayetteville.

Rick Shaw — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Brian Mullens — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Paper Jam Band — 6 p.m., La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.

Isayah’s Allstars — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

COIN — The Record, Bentonville.

David Harvell — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

