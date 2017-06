Community

Rodeo of the Ozarks Posted by Tony Reyes | June 15, 2017

Courtesy Photo

The Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, based at Marine Corps Logistics Base in Barstow, Calif., will present the flags during the Rodeo of the Ozarks next week at Parsons Stadium in Springdale. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, June 23 & June 24, and tickets are $7-$23 at 756-0464. Rodeo parades are scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday & 3 p.m. June 24 along Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale.