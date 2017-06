Events

Miss Arkansas Pageant Posted by Tony Reyes | June 15, 2017

Courtesy Photo

Savannah Skidmore, a senior at the University of Arkansas, will crown her successor Saturday during the Miss Arkansas Pageant at Robinson Center in downtown Little Rock. Tickets are $22 to $36 at ticketmaster.com. The final competition will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Saturday on KATV and streaming live on KATV.com and the KATV Facebook page.