LIVE! in NWA

Events

Thursday

Scott Ellison Trio — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Prince Albert and The Royal Knights — 7 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Sierra Star — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Jason Plumlee — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Voxana — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Pinetop Renegade — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Will Brand — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Jon Wolfe — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Drake White & the Big Fire — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.

Liam Kyle Cahill — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Johnny Dale Roberts — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Isayah’s All Stars — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Toxic Rhythms — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Lindsay Will — 6 p.m., Romo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Mark Shields Duo — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Friday

Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal — Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal create a combination of soul, funk and R&B that’s, in a word, electric. The group’s third album, “Running From Love,” was released April 8 and features funky, groove-laden tracks juxtaposed with soulful ballads. The band is at Chelsea’s Corner Cafe in Eureka Springs Friday and at Smoke & Barrel in Fayetteville on Saturday. $5. joshhoyer.com.

Open Fields — 9 p.m., with Couch Jackets, and High Lonesome. Backspace, Fayetteville.

AJ Gaither — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Clint Scholz Band — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Stephen Pruitt — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Jay Yates — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Vince Turner — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Danny Mullen — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Lukas Wigington — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Count TuTu — 9:30 p.m., with Cosmocean; Sabrina & The Howlers at 7; Full House at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Ouachita River Band — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

412 WEST — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Mark Shields & Good Co. — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Coverblind — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

The Odds — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

One For The Money — Jose’s, Springdale.

DeFrance — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Will Brand — Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Dave Bright — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Smokey & The Mirror — 7 p.m., Murphy Park, Springdale.

Moonsong — 7:30 p.m., with Goldfish Water Slide. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Septembers End — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Jillia Jackson — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Flipoff Pirates — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Randall Shreve — Stage Eighteen, Fayetteville.

Take Cover — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Saturday

Big Jay Oakerson — Rock ‘n’ roll New York City standup comedian Jay Oakerson will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday in the Qualla Ballroom at Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs, Okla. A familiar face all over Comedy Central, Oakerson presents comedy that is raw, compelling and honest to the core with his easy charm and dirty delivery. An autograph signing and photos will follow the performance. $15. bigjaycomedy.com.

Hip Hop Showcase — 8 p.m., Backspace, Fayetteville. $3.

Holy Smokes — 8 p.m., with Better On Paper. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Katy Guillen and the Girls — 6 p.m.; Patrick Sweany at 10. Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Rhymin N Stealin — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Smokey and The Mirror — 6 p.m., with Ozark Highballers, Crystal Bridges Museum, Bentonville. $15/nonmembers.

Jeff Alvine — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

One For The Money — Fatty Hackers, Springdale.

Brian and Terri Kinder — 10:30 a.m.; Aux Arcs Saxophone Quartet at 2 p.m. Fayetteville Public Library.

Coverblind — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

Lindsay Will — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

The Pool Boys — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

The Mojo Trio — Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Funk Factory — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Morgan Squared — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Straight Line — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Ouachita River Band — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

EgoTrip — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Stephen Neeper & the Wild Hearts — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Jovan — Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Chris Cameron Band — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

The Wirms — with Formals, and Panic Station. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Jillia Jackson — 7 p.m.; Eric Matthews Band at 1. Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Blew Reed & the Flatheads — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Ruth Chris, Rogers.

Lazy Daisy — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Sunday

Patrick Sweany — 2p.m., Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Claudia Burson/Ben Harris Quartet — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

TAPioca Carnival — 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham. $10-$20.

Monday

The Cherry Tops — 8 p.m., with The Wirms. Backspace, Fayetteville.

Will Parker — 6:30 p.m. family concert, Fayetteville Public Library.

Lindsey Will — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Bill Flaspohler — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jim Mills — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Richard Burnett — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Rozenbridge — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Tuesday

Russ Hutchison — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Zach Reeves — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Scott Elliott — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

John Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Lindsay Will — Foghorn’s, Rogers.

The Too’s — with Doug Dicharry. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Russ Hutchison — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

George Shingleton — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Darren Ray — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Richard Burnett — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Everclear — Oregon natives Everclear are crossing the country on their “So Much For The Afterglow Tour” — the same name as their most successful album to date, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. The rockers will perform a free show at Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs, Okla., at 7 p.m. next Thursday, June 22, where they will be joined by guests Fastball and Vertical Horizon and will play “So Much For The Afterglow” in its glorious entirety. everclearmusic.com.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com