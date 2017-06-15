8 Days A Week Calendar

8 Days A Week Posted by Tony Reyes | June 15, 2017

Bella Vista Back Then — With Carole Linebarger Harter, granddaughter of the Linebarger brothers, who opened the Bella Vista summer resort on June 20, 1917, 2 p.m. Sunday, Bella Vista Historical Museum. A temporary exhibit about the Linebarger family is on display at the museum through June. Free. 640-8336.

Thursday (6/15)

Summer Reading Event — With Steven’s Puppets, 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Build a Box City — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Part of the Summer Reading Program. Free. 271-3192.

Friday (6/16)

Friday Morning Movie — “Cars 2,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Part of the Summer Reading Program. Free. faylib.org.

Yappy Hour — An event including wine, appetizers, silent auction & a pet artist to benefit the Sebastian County Humane Society and the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 5-8 p.m., FSRAM. $75-$100. fsram.org.

Arkansas New Play Festival — “Visible From Four States,” 5:30 p.m. & “Transatlantic,” 7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Presented by TheatreSquared. $5-$50. 443-5600.

Saturday (6/17)

Outdoor Film Series — “She Sings to the Stars,” 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. In conjunction with the 2o17 Native American Cultural Symposium. Free; bring blankets and lawn chairs. 273-2456.

Yoga Solstice — Welcome the summer season with 108 sun salutations with Lynn Hancock of Yoga Story, 7 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $5. 657-2335.

Airport Day — With free pancake breakfast and hot dog lunch, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Arkansas Air and Military Museum at Fayetteville Executive Airport. $5-$10. Also the third Saturday in July. 521-4947.

Family Saturday — “A World War I Soldier’s Life,” with historical reenactor Doug Kidd, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free; part of the museum’s Third Saturday series for families. 750-8165.

Super Saturday — Music with Brian and Terri Kinder, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Part of the Summer Reading Program. Free. faylib.org.

A Whole Latte Books Book Club — “Dog Medicine” by Julie Barton, 2 p.m., Onyx Coffee Lab, 7058 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale. Hosted by the Springdale Public Library. 750-8180.

Saturday Afternoon Music — Aux Arcs Saxophone Quartet, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Arkansas New Play Festival — “The Furies,” 2 p.m., & “Comet Town,” 4:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Presented by TheatreSquared. $5-$50. 443-5600.

Chihuly Saturday Nights — Smokey & the Mirror with Ozark Highballers, 6-10 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $15. Register by calling 418-5728 or at crystalbridges.org.

Sunday (6/18)

Family Sunday — With art, music & more for Father’s Day, noon-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Mountain Street Stage — A summer music series with the Claudia Burson/Ben Harris Quartet, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Arkansas New Play Festival — Young Playwrights Showcase, 2 p.m., & “(I)sland T(rap),” 4:30 p.m., TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $5-$50. 443-5600.

Monday (6/19)

Summer Music — With Texas singer/songwriter Will Parker, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Fayetteville Public Library, & 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Bentonville Public Library. Part of the Summer Reading Programs.

Maker Monday — Edible architecture, 2:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Part of the Summer Reading Program for grades 7-12. 273-7755.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Concert — With songwriter Will Parker, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Part of the Summer Reading Program. Free. faylib.org.

Tuesday (6/20)

Preschool Story Time — With songwriter Will Parker, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Part of the Summer Reading Program. 271-6816.

Teen Bookcon — Exploring dystopian worlds, 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Part of the Summer Reading Program for grades 4-6. 273-7755.

Curious Kids Workshop — The Little Rock Nine, 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Part of the Summer Reading Program for grades 4-6. 273-7755.

Evenings on the Lawn — Learn about fishing, 4-6 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free for families. 621-1154.

Tyson Foods Tuesday Nights — With free admission, 5-8 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. 750-2620.

Beyond the Book — “Anything But Typical” by Nora Raleigh Baskin, 5:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Part of the Summer Reading Program for grades 7-12. 273-7755.

Adult Gardening Club — 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. 750-8180.

Books on Tap Book Club — “The Complete Maus” by Art Spiegelman, 7 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, 321 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale. Hosted by the Springdale Public Library. 750-8180.

Wednesday (6/21)

Sandwiched In — With Brandon Weston of Mountain Man Healing discussing traditional Ozark folk remedies, noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165.

Curious Kids Workshop — Warhol & Pop Art, 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Part of the Summer Reading Program for grades 1-6. 273-7755.

Cosplay 101 — Capes and cloaks, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. For teens. Free. 750-8180.

June 22

Artist’s Reception — For Carlos Luna, who combines aspects of Cuban, Mexican and American cultures to create a new language in his work illustrating universal themes such as passion, humor, conflict and sensuality, 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $5 for reception. Exhibition through Sept. 18. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

Spotlight Talk — Architecture lecture with Annabelle Selldorf, founder of the New York firm Selldorf Architects, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. Register by calling 418-5728 or at crystalbridges.org.

Arkansas New Play Festival — “Transatlantic,” 7:30 p.m., TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $5-$50. 443-5600.

June 23

Friday Morning Movie — “Harry Potter & the Sorceror’s Stone,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Part of the Summer Reading Program. Free. faylib.org.

Craft Squared — Drawing with a variety of materials, such as squirt bottles, ink, charcoal and more, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $55. Register by calling 418-5728 or at crystalbridges.org.

Arkansas New Play Festival — “Transatlantic” workshop production, 7:30 p.m., TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $5-$50. 443-5600.

Family Movie Night — 8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free; bring a blanket. 657-2335.

