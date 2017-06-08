Eureka Springs Blues Weekend Lineup Gets Announced

Eureka Springs Blues Weekend Lineup Gets AnnouncedPosted by Tony Reyes |
The sweet summer sounds of the blues will be playing in Eureka Springs June 15-18 for the annual Blues Weekend.
Shows will be at venues all over Eureka Springs featuring talented acts from around the country.
Headline shows are on Saturday and Sunday at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, located at 239 Turpentine Creek Lane. Weekend passes and daily tickets are available at www.eurekaspringsblues.com.
Other venues have their own admission fees, although some locales are free.
Thursday, June 15
Mark Shields Duo: 7 p.m. at Rowdy Beaver Den, 47 Spring St.
Scott Ellison Trio: 9 p.m. at Chelsea’s Corner Café, 10 Mountain St.
Friday, June 16
Eric Gales: 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Basin Springs Park, Free
Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal: 6 p.m. at Chelsea’s Corner Café, 10 Mountain St.
Cori Jay at New Delhi: 6 p.m. at New Delhi Cafe, 2 N. Main St.
September’s End: 7:30 p.m. at Rowdy Beaver, 417 W. Van Buren
Norman Jackson Band, Cat House: 7:30 p.m. at The Cat House
Victor Wainwright: Two Shows-8 p.m. & 10 p.m. At Basin Park Hotel Barefoot Ballroom, 12 Spring Street
Jilla Jackson Band: 9 p.m. at Rowdy Beaver Den, 47 Spring St.
Patrick Sweany: 10 p.m. at Chelsea’s Corner Café, 10 Mountain St.
Saturday, June 17
Eric Matthews Band: Noon at Rowdy Beaver Den, 47 Spring St.
Dorian Cross: Noon at New Delhi Café, 2 N. Main St.
Tom Baker’s Harmonica for Kids: 1 p.m. at Turpentine Creek Festival Stage
Brick Fields: 2 p.m. at Chelsea’s Corner Café, 10 Mountain St.
Nick Schnebelen Band: 2:20 p.m. at Turpentine Creek Festival Stage
Fiona Boyes: 4:10 p.m. at Turpentine Creek Festival Stage
Toronzo Cannon: 6 p.m. at Turpentine Creek Festival Stage
Katie & The Girls: 6 p.m. at Chelsea’s Corner Café, 10 Mountain St.
Cori Jay: 6 p.m. at New Delhi Café, 2 N. Main St.
The Bel Airs: 7 p.m. at Event Eureka, 39 Spring St.
Jilla Jackson Band: 7:30 p.m. at Rowdy Beaver, 417 W. Van Buren
Blew Reed & The Flatheads: 9 p.m. at Rowdy Beaver Den, 47 Spring St.
Patrick Sweany: 10 p.m. at Chelsea’s Corner Café, 10 Mountain St.
Sunday, June 18
Melissa Carper & Friends: Noon at New Dehli Café, 2 N. Main St.
Terri and Brett: 1 p.m. at Rowdy Beaver Den, 47 Spring St.
Brick Fields Gospel Brunch: 1 p.m. at Turpentine Creek Festival Stage
Patrick Sweany: 2 p.m. at Chelsea’s Corner Café, 10 Mountain St.
Sister Lucille: 2:20 p.m. at Turpentine Creek Festival Stage
EG Kight: 3:30 p.m. at Turpentine Creek Festival Stage
All Star Jam: 4:30 p.m. At Turpentine Creek Festival Stage
For more info visit www.EurekaSprings.Org/blues or www.eurekaspringsblues.com.
