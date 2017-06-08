Events

Eureka Springs Blues Weekend Lineup Gets Announced Posted by Tony Reyes | June 8, 2017

The sweet summer sounds of the blues will be playing in Eureka Springs June 15-18 for the annual Blues Weekend.

Shows will be at venues all over Eureka Springs featuring talented acts from around the country.

Headline shows are on Saturday and Sunday at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, located at 239 Turpentine Creek Lane. Weekend passes and daily tickets are available at www.eurekaspringsblues.com.

Other venues have their own admission fees, although some locales are free.

Thursday, June 15

Mark Shields Duo: 7 p.m. at Rowdy Beaver Den, 47 Spring St.

Scott Ellison Trio: 9 p.m. at Chelsea’s Corner Café, 10 Mountain St.

Friday, June 16

Eric Gales: 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Basin Springs Park, Free

Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal: 6 p.m. at Chelsea’s Corner Café, 10 Mountain St.

Cori Jay at New Delhi: 6 p.m. at New Delhi Cafe, 2 N. Main St.

September’s End: 7:30 p.m. at Rowdy Beaver, 417 W. Van Buren

Norman Jackson Band, Cat House: 7:30 p.m. at The Cat House

Victor Wainwright: Two Shows-8 p.m. & 10 p.m. At Basin Park Hotel Barefoot Ballroom, 12 Spring Street

Jilla Jackson Band: 9 p.m. at Rowdy Beaver Den, 47 Spring St.

Patrick Sweany: 10 p.m. at Chelsea’s Corner Café, 10 Mountain St.

Saturday, June 17

Eric Matthews Band: Noon at Rowdy Beaver Den, 47 Spring St.

Dorian Cross: Noon at New Delhi Café, 2 N. Main St.

Tom Baker’s Harmonica for Kids: 1 p.m. at Turpentine Creek Festival Stage

Brick Fields: 2 p.m. at Chelsea’s Corner Café, 10 Mountain St.

Nick Schnebelen Band: 2:20 p.m. at Turpentine Creek Festival Stage

Fiona Boyes: 4:10 p.m. at Turpentine Creek Festival Stage

Toronzo Cannon: 6 p.m. at Turpentine Creek Festival Stage

Katie & The Girls: 6 p.m. at Chelsea’s Corner Café, 10 Mountain St.

Cori Jay: 6 p.m. at New Delhi Café, 2 N. Main St.

The Bel Airs: 7 p.m. at Event Eureka, 39 Spring St.

Jilla Jackson Band: 7:30 p.m. at Rowdy Beaver, 417 W. Van Buren

Blew Reed & The Flatheads: 9 p.m. at Rowdy Beaver Den, 47 Spring St.

Patrick Sweany: 10 p.m. at Chelsea’s Corner Café, 10 Mountain St.

Sunday, June 18

Melissa Carper & Friends: Noon at New Dehli Café, 2 N. Main St.

Terri and Brett: 1 p.m. at Rowdy Beaver Den, 47 Spring St.

Brick Fields Gospel Brunch: 1 p.m. at Turpentine Creek Festival Stage

Patrick Sweany: 2 p.m. at Chelsea’s Corner Café, 10 Mountain St.

Sister Lucille: 2:20 p.m. at Turpentine Creek Festival Stage

EG Kight: 3:30 p.m. at Turpentine Creek Festival Stage

All Star Jam: 4:30 p.m. At Turpentine Creek Festival Stage

For more info visit www.EurekaSprings.Org/blues or www.eurekaspringsblues.com.