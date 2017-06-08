8 Days A Week Calendar

SPECIAL EVENTS

17TH ANNUAL ART OF WINE FESTIVAL — Thursday, June 8, through Saturday, June 10, at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. For full lineup of events and to purchase tickets, visit WaltonArtsCenter.org

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE TRIVIA — Monday, June 12, 7 p.m. at Black Apple Crossing in Springdale. https://www.facebook.com/ Black-Apple-Crossing

MILL STREET MARKET — Sunday, June 11, on Mill Street in Springdale. Farm products, crafts, and baked goods, handmade products, pastries, and cookies, also treats for the family pet.

STAGE AND SCREEN

BRIAN REGAN — Thursday, June 15, 7:30 p.m. at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. For tickets and more info visit WaltonArtsCenter.org

JT HABERSAAT: SOUTHTOWN COMEDY SHOW GOES PUNK — Friday, June 9, at Nomads Music Lounge in Fayetteville.

JT HABERSAAT: STANDUP/STAYUP COMEDY SHOW GOES PUNK — Saturday, June 10, at Black Apple Crossing in Springdale.

FRIDAY MORNING MOVIE: “SING” — Friday, June 9, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fayetteville Public Library. More info at faylib.org

ACT!VATING FAYETTEVILLE — Saturday, June 10, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at Fayetteville Public Library. More info at faylib.org

COMEDIANS NWA: OPEN MIC COMEDY — Thursday, June 8, and 15, 9 p.m. at Nomads Music Lounge in Fayetteville. More info at https://www.facebook.com/nomadsmusiclounge/

WORDS

THE ART OF STORYTELLING: AN EVENING WITH ANNE PERRY — Tuesday, June 13, 6-7 p.m. at the Fayetteville Public Library. For more info visit FayLib.org

WRITING WORKSHOP AND BOOK STUDY — Friday, June 9, 10 a.m. at Nightbird Books in Fayetteville. NightbirdBooks.com

MUSIC

EUREKA SPRINGS BLUES WEEKEND — Thursday, June 15, through Sunday, June 18, at various locations in Eureka Springs. For full schedule and more information visit EurekaSpringsBlues.com.

SACRED HARP SINGERS — Sunday, June 11, 1:30 p.m. at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. For more info call 750-8165 or visit shilohmuseum.org

PICKIN’ ON THE SQUARE — 6 p.m. Fridays April through October in Bentonville. Moves to Dave Peel Park during First Fridays. Meets 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays October through April at the Downtown Activity Center, 215 SW A St. No meeting Friday after Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year’s Day. DowntownBentonville.org.

LEARNING

WEST AFRICAN DANCE AND DRUM CLASSES — Led by Angelo Yao of Afrique Aya. Mondays Dun Dun class 8 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays Drum Class 6 to 7 p.m. and Dance class from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays Dance class 10:30 a.m. to noon. $13 drop-ins, $40/month for 1 class a week, $60/month for two a week and $75/month for three classes a week. Karas Healthcare Studio, 1041 North Garland Ave. Fayetteville. http://bit.ly/AfriqueAya

COURSE IN MIRACLES — Mondays, 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Fayetteville. All are welcome. For more information contact Antoinette at 479-751-5592.

DANCE WITH LILIETH — Bellydancing classes available, Tuesdays 7:30-8:30 p.m. in Fayetteville. More info at DancewithLileith.com

STUDIO LEILANI ART MENTORSHIP PROGRAM — Summer Art Camp enrollment now available for ages 7-13 at Studio Leilani for June and July, 254 N. Olive Ave. in Fayetteville. Registration is limited to 8 per class, first come first serve. $200 camp fee. Register at StudioLeilani.com or 442-4396.

WEST AFRICAN DRUMMING CLASS — 6 p.m., and DANCE CLASS — 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Washington Elementary School Gym, and BEGINNER’S DANCE CLASS — 11 a.m. Saturdays at Trailside Yoga, 600 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. With Angelo Yao. $13-$60. AfriqueAya.org or 363-6262.

SALSA AND LATIN DANCE LESSONS — 9 p.m. Fridays, TANGO TUESDAYS — 7 p.m. $10.

RETRO THURSDAYS – Swing, Line Dancing, etc — 7 p.m. $10 and SWING DANCE LESSONS —7 p.m. Tuesdays at Teatro Scarpino, 329 N. West Ave. in Fayetteville. $10, includes dancing from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays. Scarpino.com or 966-7363, or 879-1655.

MIND, BODY, SPIRIT

OZARK MOUNTAIN TRANSFORMATION CONFERENCE — Friday, June 9, through Sunday, June 11, in NWA, metaphysical & spiritual lectures and psychic fair. For more information visit transformation-conference.com

BUDDHIST MEDITATION AND SPIRITUAL SUPPORT GROUP —7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Arkansas Yoga Center, 1949 Green Acres in Fayetteville. Free, open to all. ArYoga.com.

HEALING ENERGY SHARE —1 p.m. third Sunday of the month, HEALING CIRCLE MEDITATION — 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Ozark Research Institute, 744 W. Skelton St. in Fayetteville. Free. OzarkResearch.org or 582-9197.

FAYETTEVILLE QUAKERS — 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Sundays followed by a social hour, and MEETING FOR HEALING — 1 p.m. Fridays at the Omni Center in Fayetteville. Open to the public. FayettevilleFriends.org or 888-909-1110.

YOGA CLASS — 6 p.m. Mondays at the Fayetteville Public Library. Beginning and intermediate Hatha style taught by a team of volunteer yoga instructors. For adults. Free. faylib.org or 856-7000.

SENIORS

COUNTRY YOUR WAY: MUSIC AND DANCE — Every 3rd and 4th Tuesday of every month at the Senior Center in Springdale, 7 p.m. Admission is free, snacks available, all ages are welcome.

BINGO — 10 a.m. Thursdays, MEXICAN TRAIN DOMINOS — 1 p.m. Thursdays, KNIGHT SHIFT BAND — 9:30 a.m. Fridays, BRIDGE — noon Fridays, QIGONG — 2 p.m. Fridays, CARDIO CIRCUIT — 9:15 a.m. Mondays and Fridays, WATER COLORS — 10 a.m. Mondays and 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, SWING DANCING — 1 p.m. Mondays, FUN TO BE FIT — 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, ACRYLIC PAINTING — 10 a.m. Tuesdays, USE IT OR LOSE IT — 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and TULARE DUST BAND — 5:30 p.m. second Tuesday each month, CANASTA, BEAN BAG BASEBALL, AND WII BOWLING — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the Fayetteville Senior Activity and Wellness Center, 945 S. College Ave. Also Yoga, Stretching, Drumming Circle, Pilates, Silver Sneakers classes, and Exercise with Gail Maxwell Mondays through Fridays. 571-2920.

OUTDOORS

FARMERS MARKET ON THE SQUARE — Saturday, June 10, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the square in Fayetteville. For more info visit FayettevilleFarmersMarket.org

RAZORHILLS — 4 p.m. Sundays at the Agri Park in Fayetteville. Local Amtgard LARP chapter. No fees. Must be over 16 years to play. Amtgard-eh.com, aMcKaskle@gmail.com or 337-940-2689.

GREEN FORK FARMERS’ MARKET — 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Nightbird Books in Fayetteville. NightbirdBooks.com or 443-2080.

AUDITIONS, ENTRIES, VOLUNTEERS

FRESH MEAT ROLLER DERBY BOOT CAMP — 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sundays at the Starlight Skatium, 612 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Skaters, referees, and pencil pushers needed. All levels welcome. $5. nwaRollerDerby.com or 501-615-3548

ART

ARTS CENTER OF THE OZARKS — 214 S. Main St., Springdale. acOzarks.org or 751-5441.

FAYETTEVILLE UNDERGROUND — 101 W. Mountain, Ste. 222, Fayetteville. Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Local non-profit supporting area artists and encouraging education and public engagement in the arts. FayettevilleUnderground.com or 871-2722.

HEARTWOOD GALLERY — An Artists’ Collective. 428 S. Government St., Fayetteville. 444-0888. Jewelry, pottery, glass, handmade books, textiles, sculpture, photography, paintings, drawings, mixed media, music CDs, wood turnings. More than 30 local artists.

TERRA STUDIOS, MUSE GALLERY AND COFFEEHOUSE — Free admission. Experience a wonderland of art. Explore the 10-acre art park with sculptures, fountains, murals and a stone labyrinth. Watch glassblowers make the world-famous Bluebird of Happiness. Enjoy treats in the coffee house. Visit the gallery representing more than 70 local artists. Wonderful handmade gifts. Music at Terra 1 to 4 p.m. in the gallery every Sunday. Find us on Facebook for news, events, and music listings. Check out the new event center for your special gathering. Open daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 13 miles east of Fayetteville off Arkansas 16 at 12103 Hazel Valley Road. TerraStudios.com or 643-3185.

MUSEUMS

ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER — Ninth and Commerce streets, Little Rock. ArkArts.com or 501-372-4000

CLINTON HOUSE MUSEUM — 930 W. Clinton Drive, Fayetteville. $8 admission. ClintonHouseMuseum.org or 877-BIL-N-HILL.

CRYSTAL BRIDGES MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART — 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. CrystalBridges.org or 418-5700.

FORT SMITH REGIONAL ART MUSEUM — 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. fsram.org or 784-2787

ILLINOIS RIVER WATERSHED LEARNING CENTER — 221 W. Main St., Cave Springs. Irwp.org or 238-4671

MUSEUM OF NATIVE AMERICAN HISTORY — 202 S.W. O St., Bentonville. monah.com or 273-2456. Free self-guided audio tours of Paleo, Archaic, Woodland, Mississippian and tribal artifacts.

ROGERS HISTORICAL MUSEUM — 322 S. Second St., Rogers. RogersArkansas.com/Museum or 621-1154. “

SHILOH MUSEUM — 118 W. Johnson Ave., Springdale. ShilohMuseum.org or 750-8165. Exhibits of early life in the Ozarks. Original buildings on the grounds.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FINE ARTS CENTER GALLERY — Fayetteville.Art.uArk.edu/FineArtsGallery or 575-7987. “18 Verticals, 70 Horizontals” sculpture on the southeast lawn through 2017.

WALTON ARTS CENTER — 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. WaltonArtsCenter.org or 443-5600.

COMING SOON

ARKANSAS NEW PLAY FESTIVAL — Friday, June 16, through Sunday June 25, at various venues in Northwest Arkansas. For full schedule and more info visit http://theatre2.org/

OUTDOOR FILM SERIES: SHE SINGS TO THE STARS — Saturday, June 17, 8 p.m. at the Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. www.monah.us

MOTOWN THE MUSICAL — Tuesday, June 27 to July 2 at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. For tickets, showtimes, and more info visit WaltonArtsCenter.org