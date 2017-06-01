Live Music

Fayetteville Library Summer Music Posted by Tony Reyes | June 1, 2017

Fayetteville Public Library to kick off summer music series June 4

Local blues rock band Jesse Dean and Left of Center will kick off Fayetteville Public Library’s annual Mountain Street Stage Summer Music Series Sunday, June 4, at 2 p.m. The series, now in its ninth year, will bring musicians and bands in a variety of genres to the library throughout the months of June and July.

All concerts will be held on Sundays at 2 p.m. in the library’s Walker Community Room. Seating is provided for attendees, and there is open floor in the back for dancing.

All concerts are free and open to the public. Kids and families are welcome to attend.

Concerts can also be watched online through the library’s livestream site at livestream.com/faylib.

For more information, contact Susie Walker, reference librarian, at 479-856-7203, or send her an email at swalker@faylib.org.

2017 Mountain St. Stage Schedule

June 4: Jesse Dean & Left of Center

June 11: The Crumbs

June 18: Claudia Burson/Ben Harris Quartet

June 25: Opal Agafia & the Sweet Nothings

July 2: Still on the Hill

July 9: Boss Tweeds

July 16: Sky City

July 23: The Odds

July 30: Arkansauce