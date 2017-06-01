Fayetteville Library Summer Music

Fayetteville Library Summer MusicPosted by Tony Reyes |
Fayetteville Public Library to kick off summer music series June 4
Local blues rock band Jesse Dean and Left of Center will kick off Fayetteville Public Library’s annual Mountain Street Stage Summer Music Series Sunday, June 4, at 2 p.m. The series, now in its ninth year, will bring musicians and bands in a variety of genres to the library throughout the months of June and July.
All concerts will be held on Sundays at 2 p.m. in the library’s Walker Community Room. Seating is provided for attendees, and there is open floor in the back for dancing.
All concerts are free and open to the public. Kids and families are welcome to attend.
Concerts can also be watched online through the library’s livestream site at livestream.com/faylib.
For more information, contact Susie Walker, reference librarian, at 479-856-7203, or send her an email at swalker@faylib.org.
2017 Mountain St. Stage Schedule
June 4: Jesse Dean & Left of Center
June 11: The Crumbs
June 18: Claudia Burson/Ben Harris Quartet
June 25: Opal Agafia & the Sweet Nothings
July 2: Still on the Hill
July 9: Boss Tweeds
July 16: Sky City
July 23: The Odds
July 30: Arkansauce
Leave a Reply