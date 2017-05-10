Concert to be Broadcast Live During Artosphere Festival

This Friday features the rare chance to tune into a live broadcast of the Artosphere Orchestra’s performance on KUAF 91.3 FM.

While tickets to see the Artosphere Orchestra “Mozart in the Museum” live performance at Crystal Bridges are $40, Foxhole Public House in downtown Bentonville — 401 SW A St. #120 — will be hosting a free listening party from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, May 12.

Following the concert, some of the Artosphere musicians will come to the after party at Foxhole to do a few special pop up performances. Arraignments of pop songs are likely, said Katy Henriksen, who will be hosting the live KUAF broadcast.

“It’s a big thing that we have this happening, and it’s also very intense,” she said. “It’s a festival orchestra, so that means they arrive this week, have rehearsal, they play this Friday and then they play two more concerts. They have rehearsals all day long and then they also do pop up concerts. It’s a really fun and different thing here and it’s really unique, I think.”

The all-Mozart performance will include “Overture to Cosi fan tutte”, “Sinfonia Concertante for Four Winds in E flat major”, and “Symphony No. 35 in D major ‘Haffner’”. The orchestra is directed by Corrado Rovaris, the music director of Opera Philadelphia.

The concert is part of the Walton Arts Center’s Artopshere Festival, which features a bevy of performances and art exhibits throughout Northwest Arkansas centered around arts in nature. Tickets range in price from free to $10 to $40. For tickets and more information, visit their website.

Henriksen, who hosts the classical radio program “Of Note” on KUAF, will be co-hosting the live broadcast of the concert alongside local composer and musician Ryan Cockerham and violist of Artosphere Carl Larson. Listeners can tune in at www.kuaf.com or tune their radio dials to 91.3 FM.

“There’s a lot of people who don’t realize the caliber of musician that comes to play here each summer,” Henriksen said. “It’s been fun, because a lot of these players have been coming back year after year and I’ve gotten to know them. They’ve gotten to enjoy coming here and enjoying the Ozarks.”