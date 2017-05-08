Rogers Heritage High School Teacher to Compete on “Jeopardy!”By Nick Brothers |
It’s time to root for the NWA home team on “Jeopardy!” y’all.
Mary Parker, a French and English teacher at Rogers Heritage High School, will be competing in the “Jeopardy!” Teacher Tournament for $100,000. Parker will be competing against two other teachers Tuesday, May 9.
You can catch Parker tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. on KFSM-DT CBS, 5News.
Jeopardy!, “America’s Favorite Quiz Show”, and its host, Alex Trebek, are in their 33rd season in syndication. With 23 million viewers each week, the show is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has won several awards and distinctions over the course of its more than 30 years on the air, including setting a Guinness World Records record for the most Emmy Awards won by a TV game show (33 Emmys).
“Jeopardy!” is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; Harry Friedman is Executive Producer. “Jeopardy!” is distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Television International, both units of CBS Corp.
