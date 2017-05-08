In The Spotlight

Rogers Heritage High School Teacher to Compete on “Jeopardy!” By Nick Brothers | May 8, 2017

It’s time to root for the NWA home team on “Jeopardy!” y’all.

Mary Parker, a French and English teacher at Rogers Heritage High School, will be competing in the “Jeopardy!” Teacher Tournament for $100,000. Parker will be competing against two other teachers Tuesday, May 9.

You can catch Parker tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. on KFSM-DT CBS, 5News.

