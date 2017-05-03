Promotion Offers $20 Tickets for Select Walmart AMP Concerts

In The Spotlight
Promotion Offers $20 Tickets for Select Walmart AMP ConcertsBy Nick Brothers |
A week-long promotion is offering up $20 tickets to a few upcoming Walmart AMP concerts.
Live Nation, a national live music event ticket retailer, is celebrating the start of the season with the “Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion” which started May 2 and runs through Tuesday, May 9.
More than 1 million tickets are being offered at $20 to some of Live nation’s summer tours — and that’s the full price, no additional fees. All promotion tickets are general admission lawn seats.
Concerts at the Walmart AMP includes:
- Kidz Bop May 21
- Train with OAR and Natasha Bedingfield May 22
- Third Eye Blind with Silversun Pickups and Ocean Park Standoff July 12
- Straight No Chaser and Post Modern Jukebox Aug. 6
- Sublime with Rome Sept. 19
Tickets can be purchased in person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office, by calling 479.443.5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com.
For a full list of participating artists, visit www.LiveNation.com/20ticket.
