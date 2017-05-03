In The Spotlight

Promotion Offers $20 Tickets for Select Walmart AMP Concerts

By Nick Brothers |

A week-long promotion is offering up $20 tickets to a few upcoming Walmart AMP concerts.

Live Nation, a national live music event ticket retailer, is celebrating the start of the season with the “Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion” which started May 2 and runs through Tuesday, May 9.

More than 1 million tickets are being offered at $20 to some of Live nation’s summer tours — and that’s the full price, no additional fees. All promotion tickets are general admission lawn seats.

Concerts at the Walmart AMP includes:

  • Kidz Bop May 21
  • Train with OAR and Natasha Bedingfield May 22
  • Third Eye Blind with Silversun Pickups and Ocean Park Standoff July 12
  • Straight No Chaser and Post Modern Jukebox Aug. 6
  • Sublime with Rome Sept. 19

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office, by calling 479.443.5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com.

For a full list of participating artists, visit www.LiveNation.com/20ticket.

