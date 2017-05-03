Promotion Offers $20 Tickets for Select Walmart AMP Concerts

A week-long promotion is offering up $20 tickets to a few upcoming Walmart AMP concerts.

Live Nation, a national live music event ticket retailer, is celebrating the start of the season with the “Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion” which started May 2 and runs through Tuesday, May 9.

More than 1 million tickets are being offered at $20 to some of Live nation’s summer tours — and that’s the full price, no additional fees. All promotion tickets are general admission lawn seats.

Concerts at the Walmart AMP includes:

Kidz Bop May 21

Train with OAR and Natasha Bedingfield May 22

Third Eye Blind with Silversun Pickups and Ocean Park Standoff July 12

Straight No Chaser and Post Modern Jukebox Aug. 6

Sublime with Rome Sept. 19

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office, by calling 479.443.5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com.

For a full list of participating artists, visit www.LiveNation.com/20ticket.