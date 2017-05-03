Foam Fest Planned for May 13

Beer enthusiasts unite — it’s time to sample all the best of the craft brews in the region and even try that weird sour beer you were once too cautious about.

For its sixth year in a row, Fayetteville’s Foam Fest will return to the downtown square Saturday, May 13. The festival promises to serve up 300 craft beers from more than 50 breweries, from small-time microbreweries to nationally distributed powerhouses.

The event is happening rain, snow or shine, and will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Only patrons 21 or older will be allowed, and federal ID is required for entry. Once admitted, you’re provided with a 5 ounce sampling glass — in accordance with beer festival state laws — which you can then take to brewer booths for as much sampling as you desire. Dogs aren’t allowed in the festival grounds, though.

Tickets are $45 for general admission to the festival. If you’re looking to maximize, there’s the VIP option at $75 that includes an early entry to the event at 4 p.m., access to the VIP Tent with heavy hors d’oeurves and local home brewers finest brews.​ There’s also the option to be a designated driver, where admission is only $20, which includes a free gift and still grants access to the festival’s food, live music and a D.D. lounge where craft root beer and sodas are available.

Returning this year is the Cycling Brewery Tour, which is just as it sounds. Cyclist beer lovers can register for $30 in advance or for $5 more on site to enter into a specialized beer run via bike. Starting at north Fayetteville and ending on the square, the tour involves hitting up all of the bike-trail adjacent breweries along the way. With registration, riders receive a limited edition silicone 12 ounce cup and special deals on food at the participating breweries. The starting point, The Bike Route, offers bike rentals for those without bikes looking to participate.

Some of the breweries that will be there include Breckenridge, Piney River, Marshall, Samuel Adams, Schlafly, Evil Twin, Avery, Mothers, Blue Canoe, Coop, Lost Forty, Wiseacre, Lagunitas and all the local favorites.

There will be a live music stage at the festival that will host performances from Rachel B Table for 3 and Arkansauce.

During the festival, Mellow Mushroom, Baller, Yancey’s Hotdogs and Beaver Tails Pastries will have their food trucks serving up grub in between swigs of beer.

A portion of the proceeds from this year’s event will benefit JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), Apple Seeds, Inc., and Ranger’s Pantry pet food bank.

For more information, visit www.fayettevillefoamfest.com.