Tri Cycle Farms to Host 2nd Annual Crawfish Boil

North Fayetteville’s urban farm will be hosting a all-you-can-eat crawfish boil to benefit its mission to increase area food security.

The second annual Warford/Mader Family Crawfish Boil will take place at George’s Majestic Lounge, Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 1 to 6 p.m. In addition to the crawfish, there’s going to be smoked ribs and chicken, boudain, andouille sausage and various potluck items all guests are encouraged to bring. It also wouldn’t be a local party without local brews, and Apple Blossom Brewing Company, Columbus House Brewery and New Province Brewing Company will be there with craft beer for purchase.

Due to weather forecasts for thunderstorms Saturday, organizers announced the change of the venue from Tri Cycle Farms to George’s Majestic Lounge. Other than the venue change to accommodate the potential rain, the only change to the event is it will be limited to 150 tickets.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Isayah’s Allstar Productions with cameo performances by Isayah Warford as well as guest performances by The Ozark Howlers from 2-3 p.m., Richard Burnett & Mudhawk from 2:30-3:30 p.m. and Mark Bilyeu & Cindy Woolf performing from 4 to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $25 at the event, or $20 in advance, available online at www.support.tricyclefarms.org/fayetteville/events/the-2nd-annual-warford/mader-family-crawfish-boil/e122750. Admission for children age 12 and under is free, and they’re sure to enjoy the variety of kids’ activities planned.

Support of Tri Cycle Farms’ programs and events helps to increase Fayetteville area food security and community resilience initiatives. Tri Cycle Farms is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization with a mission to grow “Community Through Soil.” Tri Cycle Farms is located at 1705 N. Garland Ave in Fayetteville at the intersection of W. Sycamore St. and N. Garland Avenue.