The Switch Chronicles Pt. II: The Conclusion

A few weeks ago, I told the tale of my perilous and epic journey in search of the latest Nintendo console, The Switch. They are notoriously difficult to get a hold of due to their high demand. Today I am happy to report a resounding success. The Nintendo Switch now sits comfortably atop my Xbox One.

When last I left you readers, I had received word from a friend about a cadre of Switches at a Best Buy in Rogers after I was already broke. This time, I took matters into my own hand. Setting aside any spare currency, I slowly started to build toward my goal. Thanks to my previous article, I had friends volunteering gifts in the form of Switch controllers and Zelda games. Every offer, though selfless and kind beyond words, came with a very particular caveat: without the Switch itself, they were entirely useless. Glorified, ridiculously expensive paperweights.

So I set out to solve my problem. I have various collections; comics, figures, Funko Pops!, and obscene amounts of LEGO. These would be my ticket to both less clutter and my prize. Posting around $1,000 worth of sets, pieces, and instructions, I set a low price; just enough to get the Switch. Rumors had been pouring in from all of my in-town contacts: Switches spotted at Wal-Mart, at Target, Toys R’ Us, Best Buy; Fayetteville was flush for the weekend, but the question was for how long? No one would hold them, their rule was “first come, first serve”, so I put a rush on my selling hopes. And by the grace of the goddesses of Hyrule, roughly 10 hours after I posted my various advertisements for the LEGO sets, offers began to pour in. It was a bit overwhelming, to be honest. That is, until two beloved family friends expressed their interest.

Within hours, I was pulling into a driveway I hadn’t traveled in years; an intimidating 90 degree incline. When I reached the top and got out of my car, I was warmly greeted by folks I hadn’t seen in nearly a decade. Not that it felt that way at all. No, it felt as if it were only yesterday that I regularly visited.

We made semi-small talk mixed with heavy talk as well before exchanging my goods for their currency. Then it was off to the bank to deposit the money received from the interlocking bricks of my arrested development. I could taste it. The switch would soon be mine.I got on Amazon and quickly placed an order. The order confirmed, the money withdrawn, and all that was left was to sit and wait until the beginning of the week to receive my package.

But Lo! What is this? Amazon canceled my order due to “technical problems with the device?” Tomfoolery! Balderdash! And the money was going to take upwards of 10 full business days to return to my account. Unacceptable!

Thankfully, all that was short lived and the money had returned to my account by the next day. I grabbed my keys, planning to waste not a single second, and dashed to the car.

As I drove to Satan’s Shopping Center (Wal-Mart to the layman), paranoid thoughts started pouring into my head. What if I was too late? What if all of them were gone? What if I, dare I say or even think it, I had to wait. Again! This was obviously unacceptable, so I pulled into Target, the closest retail outlet to my position in town.

My fears were baseless. Target had several Switches, though only one of the color scheme I wanted. Wal-Mart had something around 50. Best Buy, was flush. I had sent myself into a panic based on nothing, but it didn’t matter. I had it. I was victorious. The Switch was mine.

I rushed home and tore it open, popping in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It was everything I dreamed it would be. A living, breathing Hyrule, a land I had spent multiple decades in and basically grown up escaping to. It was now, it is now, mine to live.

At long last, victory and vindication.

Take it from me though, if you are tempted to get a Switch and a copy of Zelda, do so as soon as you come across it. You never know how long it will take to find.