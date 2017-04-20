Pop Up Festival Aims to Unite Non-profits

If you’ve been curious about how to get engaged with making a difference in the local community, this Saturday’s Volunteer Pop Up may be your best shot at finding out.

The NWA Volunteer Pop Up is an effort by the NWA Peace Coalition to promote and connect existing local social justice organizations taking place Saturday, April 22 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Wilson Park in Fayetteville. The event takes place at the start of National Volunteer Week.

More than 16 organizations will be attending including Peace at Home Family Shelter, 7hills Homeless Center, Fayetteville Citizens Climate Lobby, Food Not Bombs NWA, Transgender Equality Network and the Islamic Center of Northwest Arkansas among others.

In addition to the organizations, there will be free face painting, a build-your-own cardboard city community art station hosted by Fayetteville Underground, t-shirt making — free if you bring your own shirt — free drinks if you bring your own cup, free yoga at 4 p.m. speakers from the participating organizations at 3 p.m. and a photo booth.

“An event like this is a way we could hopefully impact the community on a larger scale and also help these different organizations,” said McKenna Potter, co-organizer for the event.

The NWA Peace Coalition formed in the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election as an outlet for the concerned to get involved in their local communities.

For more information about the event, visit the Facebook event, www.facebook.com/events/630732390445225/.