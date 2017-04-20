Fayetteville High School Students Bringing Their Lit Mag To Night Bird

Members from Connotations, a student-produced lit mag out of Fayetteville High School, will take the podium Tuesday, April 25, at Nightbird Books, for a round of readings.

At least five Connotations writers will be featured at the monthly event, hosted by the Ozark Poets and Writers Collective. The reading begins at 7 p.m. sharp and is free to the public. An open mic will take place before and after the students are featured.

Connotations is a peer-led publication that produces a booklet of the writing, art, and photography of the FHS student body. In class each day, staff members review and critique writing, create design spreads, and evaluate art in the context of its relationship to writing. Connotations works to accurately represent the environment and emotions of the student body through creative means.

The magazine won the Columbia Scholastic Press Association Gold Crown award, the highest award given to literary magazines. Connotations is the only magazine in Arkansas to receive the award and one of 11 to receive it nationwide.

Divinika Buckle will read Morton’s Fine Sea Salt, by Zara Raezer. David Freeman will read “Quiet! The June Bugs Are Singing,” by Bailey Lindsey. Penelope Starr-Oberski will read a piece she wrote, “Some Are Sweet/Summer Gone.” Saoirse Disney-Mckeethen will read “Evening Light,” which she authored. And Corrie Purcell will read “Pink,” her own.

There are currently 19 students on staff at Connotations, which is in its 34th year.

Corrie Purcell, the managing editor, had this to say about her experience with Connotations.

“I originally assumed that litmag would teach me to write well and critique well, but I have gained so much more,” Purcell said. “I have learned how to lead and what it means to be a good leader. I have learned how to stay organized but also be able to handle small problems that arise from the publication process. Mostly though, litmag has been a wonderful, comforting creative space that I get to experience with like-minded writers.”

Sophie Harris, co-editor, appreciates the process of being part of a team.

“I’ve learned a lot about collaboration and how differing opinions can be valuable because they end up turning into something greater in the end,” she said.