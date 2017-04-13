Performance Series to Present Live Score of ‘Metropolis’

If you’re in the market for something unique to do Easter weekend, there’s going to be a live improvised scoring of a classic silent sci-fi film at Artist’s Laboratory Theatre.

Presented by Trillium Salon Series, a classical concert series presented in unlikely places, Shadow Ensemble will be creating a live score to Fritz Lang’s 1927 film “Metropolis” April 15 at 8 p.m. at Artist’s Laboratory Theatre’s new home in south Fayetteville, 1030 S. College Ave. The event is free and open to all ages.

The Trillium Salon series — named after the Ozark native flower — is an effort by Katy Henriksen, of KUAF’s classical music program “Of Note”, to cultivate connections through the classical music experience. Salons, in the historical sense, were intimate gatherings where guests would enjoy refined poetry, literature, music or food at a host’s home.

The idea for the series was inspired by Groupmuse, a national chamber music social network that connects musicians with willing host audiences. Glenn France, a listener of “Of Note”, pitched the idea to Henriksen, whose classical musician connections made it feasible. The first event took place in Henriksen’s home during Walton Art Center’s Artosphere Festival in July 2016.

An event in the past included an ensemble performing classical arrangements for pop songs, such as “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga, in a small Dickson Street office. The intimate atmosphere allowed for organic back-and-forth interaction and discussion between the audience and the performers — an aspect otherwise unusual in the concert hall.

The Shadow Ensemble consists of music students from Northwest Arkansas Community College led by composer and musician Ryan Cockerham. The group is dedicated to creating brand new live scores to silent films using vocals, electronics and acoustic instruments. The musicians at the performance Saturday will make use of the zither, prepared piano, synths, electric bass and some non-traditional percussive instruments.

“I found out about Shadow Ensemble, and I was like ‘Oh my god, do you guys want to play for me? Do you want to do Metropolis?’ It’s one of my favorite films,” Henriksen said. “Ryan was like yeah, let’s do it.”

“Metropolis” is a 1927 German expressionist epic science-fiction film directed by Fritz Lang. It is regarded as a pioneering work of the science-fiction genre in movies, being among the first feature-length movies of the genre. The story is set in 2026, and follows Freder, the wealthy son of the city’s master, and Maria, a poor worker, as they work to overcome the vast classicism in their city.

Cockerham will watch the film and convey emotion and intensity to the musicians, who will improvise the soundtrack together as the film progresses.

Fossil Cove will be there serving up their brews at a donation bar, as well as a booze-punch from Foxhole Public House. Snacks are also planned.

For more information and to sign up for the Trillium series email list, email trilliumsalonseries@gmail.com.