Earth Day Celebration Planned At ‘Secret Garden’

The World Peace Wetland Prairie is Fayetteville’s best kept “secret garden” and once again, the setting for the annual Earth Day celebration hosted by the Omni Center for Peace, Justice, and Ecology.

This year the event will be held on Easter Sunday, April 16, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The annual event provides an opportunity for folks and families to get outside and appreciate a unique sliver of wetlands that remains undeveloped in south Fayetteville.

This year local bird expert, Joe Neal, will lead a bird walk at 1:30 p.m. and Northwest Arkansas Community College botanist, Burnetta Hinterthuer will lead a plant walk at 2:30 p.m.

There are lots of activities for young people as well. Donna Mulhollan of the folk duo, Still on the Hill will be telling “Eco-Stories” in the natural setting throughout the day. There will be Butterfly face painting and nature related crafts for kids as well, and there will be an acoustic song circle hosted by Still on the Hill. All are welcome to participate.

Light snacks and beverages will be provided, but attendees are welcome to bring a picnic as well. Kids are encouraged to come in costume appropriate for a butterfly dance. As for the older folks, it’s recommended to bring gloves and weeding tools. There will also be opportunities to get your hands in the dirt and pull a few weeds.

The wetland park is well hidden at 1121 S. Duncan Ave., and it can be a bit hard to find. It can be accessed by going north on Duncan Ave. from W. 15th Street or from the north, and it can be found by turning south on Hill Ave. from MLK Jr. Blvd. and then veering right on W. 11th St. which will meld into S. Duncan Ave.