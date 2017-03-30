Clear out your Saturday morning plans. The beloved Fayetteville Farmer’s Market returns Saturday, April 1.

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan will kick off the 44th Annual Fayetteville Farmers’ Market Season on The Square at 9 a.m., Saturday. More than 70 vendors from within 60 miles of Fayetteville will attend with spring flowers, produce, meats, eggs, baked goods, plants, crafts, fine art and more.

The Fayetteville Farmers’ Market accepts SNAP, WIC and Sr. vouchers and is happy to bring fresh, local produce and products to Northwest Arkansas. The market is open year round; currently on the Downtown Fayetteville Square hours are April through October, on Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. and April through November on Saturday from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. All city parking lots are free on Saturdays, and ADA parking is available in the town center.

Known as the “Crown Jewel of Fayetteville,” the Fayetteville Farmers’ Market was voted Favorite Farmers Market in 2012 and voted No. 5 in the nation in the 2011 American Farmland Trust’s America’s Favorite Farmers Market Contest, and numerous awards for Best of the Best by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

The Farmers’ Market has been a vibrant part of Northwest Arkansas since 1973, and represents the heartbeat of the earth, manifested in the efforts of local growers and farmers. Committed to fresh, locally grown produce and goods, the Farmers’ Market has helped Northwest Arkansas grow into a healthier and greener community. Among the many locally produced goods offered at the market are: fresh vegetables, fruits, flowers, plants, meats, baked goods, honey, eggs, jams, juried crafts, and fine art from the four-county area.

On Saturdays, the market comes to life with street performers, local musicians, and community organizations with up to as many as 70 vendors representing the diversity of the area.

For details visit the website: www.fayettevillefarmersmarket.org