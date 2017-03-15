Walton Arts Center Announces 2017-18 Broadway Series

Walton Arts Center announced the 2017-18 Procter & Gamble Broadway Series which includes eight must-see shows.

Broadway subscriptions can be renewed and/or purchased now by calling our Box Office at 479.443.5600. Single tickets to all Broadway and regular season shows will be available this summer.

“We’ve given our season ticket holders the opportunity to customize their subscription this year by including five standard shows in every package, then allowing subscribers to select one, two or all three additional shows to complete their package,” says Scott Galbraith, VP of Programming and Executive Producer. Subscription packages can include six, seven or eight shows.

Every 2017-18 Broadway Subscription includes Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The King and I,” “Finding Neverland,” “An American in Paris,” “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical” and “The Sound of Music.” Patrons can choose between Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas,” “Cabaret” and “RENT” to complete their Broadway subscription package.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The King and I”

Oct. 3-8

Two worlds collide in the Lincoln Center Theater production of this “breathtaking and exquisite” (The New York Times) musical, directed by Bartlett Sher. One of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s finest works, The King and I boasts a score that features such beloved classics as “Getting To Know You,” “I Whistle a Happy Tune,” “Hello Young Lovers,” “Shall We Dance” and “Something Wonderful.” Set in 1860’s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children. Winner of the 2015 Tony Award® for Best Musical Revival, The King and I is “too beautiful to miss” (New York Magazine).

Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas”

Nov. 7-12

This holiday season discover the perfect gift for everyone on your list. The timeless movie “White Christmas” is adapted for the stage in a lavish production that The New York Times says to “put on your wish list.” Irving Berlin’s White Christmas tells the story of a song-and-dance team putting on a show at a magical Vermont inn and falling for a stunning sister act in the process. Full of dancing, laughter and some of the greatest songs ever written, give everyone the gift they’re dreaming of with this merry and bright holiday musical.

“Finding Neverland”

Dec. 19-23

The winner of Broadway.com’s Audience Choice Award for Best Musical, this breathtaking smash “captures the kid-at-heart,” says TIME magazine. Vogue cheers, “It’s a must-see you’ll remember for years to come!” Directed by visionary Tony-winner Diane Paulus and based on the critically acclaimed Academy Award-winning film, Finding Neverland tells the incredible story behind one of the world’s most beloved characters: Peter Pan. This breathtaking show follows playwright J.M. Barrie as he summons the courage to become the writer – and the man – he yearns to be. Barrie finds the inspiration he’s been missing when he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys’ enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever. The magic of Barrie’s classic tale springs spectacularly to life in this heartwarming theatrical event. Finding Neverland is “far and away the best musical of the year!” (NPR).

“Cabaret”

Jan. 19-Jan. 21, 2018

Based on Roundabout Theatre Company’s Tony Award®-winning production, Sam Mendes (Skyfall and American Beauty) and Rob Marshall’s (Into the Woods and Chicago), Cabaret debuts at Walton Arts Center this January. Come hear some of the most memorable songs in theater history, including “Cabaret,” “Willkommen” and “Maybe This Time.” Leave your troubles outside – life is beautiful at Cabaret – John Kander, Fred Ebb and Joe Masteroff’s Tony-winning musical about following your heart while the world loses its way.

An American in Paris

Feb. 6-11

An American in Paris is the new Tony Award®-winning musical about an American soldier, a mysterious French girl and an indomitable European city, each yearning for a new beginning in the aftermath of war. Acclaimed director/choreographer and 2015 Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon brings the magic and romance of Paris into perfect harmony with unforgettable songs from George and Ira Gershwin in the show that earned more awards than any other musical in the 2015 Broadway season.

“RENT”

March 2-4

In 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway… and forever changed the landscape of American theater. Two decades later, Jonathan Larson’s RENT continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world. And now, this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning masterpiece returns to the stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production. A re-imagining of Puccini’s “La Bohème,” RENT follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters—love.

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical

April 24-29

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical tells the Tony and Grammy Award®-winning true story of Carole King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

“The Sound of Music”

May 15-20

A brand new production of “The Sound of Music “returns to Walton Arts Center by popular demand. The beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will once again thrill audiences with its Tony-, Grammy- and Academy Award-winning Best Score, including “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss” and the title song. The Sound of Music enjoyed extraordinary success as a live television production when “The Sound of Music Live!” aired on NBC in December 2013 and was seen by over 44 million people. 2015 marked the 50th anniversary of the film version, which continues to be the most successful movie musical in history.