Benefit Concert for Buffalo River Features New Orleans Players

The Buffalo National River’s 45th birthday is just around the bend.

New Orleans music icon, Bruce “Sunpie” Barnes, and his world-class 6-piece band, the Louisiana Sunspots, will perform at George’s Majestic Lounge on Sunday, March 12th at 7 p.m. in a special benefit concert celebrating the 45th birthday of the nation’s first national river – the Buffalo River.

Tickets are $15, and limited table reservations are available at www.georgesmajesticlounge.com. Tickets also available at George’s Majestic Lounge, Ozark Beer Company, Fayettechill and West Mountain Brewery.

The proceeds from the ticket sales will go to benefit the Buffalo National River Watershed Alliance.

Sunpie, originally from Benton, Arkansas, has a special connection with the Buffalo River. He served as a Buffalo National River Park Ranger (naturalist) for 4 years and as a Ranger for the National Park Service for 30 years while also pursuing his musical career.

Sunpie recently completed a 58-city tour spanning 34 countries, playing in the bands of both Paul Simon and Sting in their “Paul Simon and Sting Together” tour. Along with his musical group, he has traveled worldwide playing festivals with his unique style of what he calls Afro-Louisiana music incorporating blues, zydeco, gospel, Caribbean and African influenced rhythms and melodies. He is a master accordion and harmonica player, and also plays piano, rubboard, talking drum, and dejembe.

Sunpie’s sound is known as Bouje Bouje music meaning “music that moves” and is Louisiana music at its best. Sunpie has performed for over 20 years at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and played on stage with artists from across the globe including Willie Nelson, BB King, Dr. John, The Neville Brothers, Willie Dixon and Phish. He has recorded 6 critically acclaimed CDs with his compositions currently featured in 16 Hollywood film productions.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the Brick Field’s band will kick-off the music at 6 p.m.