Sunrise Stage Officially Opens With a Spring Concert Series

Sunrise Stage, the new live music venue connected to Sunrise Guitars, kicks off a six-show Spring Concert Series with Americana Music Legend Billy Joe Shaver on March 29.

Sunrise Stage is connected to Sunrise Guitars, which opened its new location last September at 2781 North College Avenue in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Sunrise is holding a sold-out soft opening with international guitar duo Loren and Mark on Feb. 18. The inaugural Spring Concert Series is modeled after the successful Artist Audience & Community Live! concert series in Fort Smith, now in its 17th season. Sunrise’s six-show series begins on March 29 with legendary singer/songwriter Billy Joe Shaver.

An impressive line-up of world-class musicians follows with Carolyn Wonderland April 3, Shake Russell & Michael Hearne on April 28, Adam Hood on May 5, Ian Moore on May 11, and The Nighthawks on May 21.

Owner Don Nelms along with partners David Nelms and Roy Shorter built Sunrise Stage with the intention of becoming a premier venue for performing and listening to live music in Northwest Arkansas. Nelms enlisted local acoustic expert Darin Novatny to design the acoustic environment and J.T. Huff to install the high-quality, advanced sound system. With 120 seats, this intimate venue creates a deeper connection between the audience and artist.

“First and foremost, Sunrise Stage is about the music,” Nelms said. “Beyond the concert series, we plan to bring local and regional musicians from all musical genres to the Stage.”

The beauty of a sunrise has been a consistent theme of Don Nelms’ photography over the years, and the spacious reception area features many of these images. Anyone interested in renting the venue can contact Sunrise Stage Event Manager Kelley Carey at 479.442.7021 or email Kelley@sunrise.guitars.

A Season Pass for the Sunrise Stage Spring Concert Series is $300 and can be ordered on-line at sunriseguitars.com/shop/2017series. Passes can also be purchased at Sunrise Guitars or by calling Kelley Carey at 479.442.7021. A maximum of 4 passes per person may be purchased. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the shows begin at 7:30 p.m.