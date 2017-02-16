Conflict & Chaos Between the Ages

We are completing the month of Aquarius this week. However, Mercury remains in Aquarius and we are entering the Age of Aquarius (Ages last 2,500 years). So Aquarius will be with us for a very long time.

Aquarius (its task) is the “waters of life (information, truth) poured forth for thirsty humanity.” Waters (information) that end the “darkness” (of ignorance). This means an immense cleansing and change.

At this time in our history, we are in a state of transition between two ages – from Pisces to Aquarius. In times of transition, the previous age is withdrawn as the new age comes forth. Transition times bring great conflict, chaos, disruption and breakdown (as there is now). It is a very vulnerable time for humanity. Times of transition can polarize humanity, creating two different camps or states of (mis)understanding. Countries and nations enter into chaos, as one way of life disappears and a new way of life slowly emerges. Chaos & conflict result. Humanity learns through chaos and conflict. This is the Law of Ray 4 – new harmony emerging from conflict and chaos.

In transition times the sign Libra steps in, offering humanity balance, equanimity, poise, Right Relations, Right Thinking, Right Choice, Right Discernment and Discrimination. Libra asks us, especially in times of transition, to consider the Hindu word, “Ahimsa”, which means “doing no harm in thought, word or deed.” Ahimsa means kindness towards all living creatures. Ahimsa avoids all types of verbal and physical violence. The Vedas (Hindu Holy Scriptures) tell us “by not harming any living being, one becomes fit for salvation.”

ARIES: With Mercury in Aquarius, your mind becomes very inventive, scientific, original, strong & humanistic. You also become more than a risk taker. You actually become a bit of an eccentric., different than your usual ways of being. You become witty, more socially conscious, wondering who your group is, are attracted to advanced ideas and begin to ponder upon the psychology of everything. Perception is the result.

TAURUS: Considering all your gifts and talents you consider how to be known and then how to bring your work into the world. You have exceptional abilities that serve and assist humanity. You’re practical and know how to accomplish goals, step by step. Don’t bother being competitive with anyone. Only you have the information. It’s very advanced information for humanity. Make plans to move forward later in the year.

GEMINI: Your mind is quite versatile and restless. You always need the freedom to think for yourself. However, it’s easier to think like everyone else. If you do this, following other’s thoughts and ideas, the special light and sparkle of Gemini is extinguished. Know that you are to be intellectually stimulating for other people, bringing changes to their thinking. You are to be a leader. Not a follower. Ponder on this.

CANCER: Your mind is probing, resourceful and penetrating. You observe life like an investigator attempting to diagnose and understand the whys and hows of everything. You’re practical yet very intuitive and interested in mysteries and mysticism at this time. Gardening is important now for each of us. Grow spearmint, mullein, marshmallow and nettles. These herbs, made into a tea, help a sensitive tummy.

LEO: Your mind become rational and balanced. You learn how to better compromise. And you begin to think like a diplomat – with language, reasons and arguments that seek justice and right proportion. Allow yourself to be attracted to a new level of literature, new arts and music. Share what you learn with those close to you. Allow them to respond to your ideas. Have conversations where you learn from one another. Have a salon. Listen carefully.

VIRGO: You are logical and diligent in your thinking, detailed and discriminating. You like to learn and evaluate which allows for analytical systemic understanding. It’s most important to always refrain from any criticism. And to always maintain a daily level of tending first to the self so you can adequately serve others. Tending to the self with care is an important spiritual discipline needed by all disciples.

LIBRA: Ponder deeply upon fairness and balance in all interactions and with all people. Especially family. These virtues create right thinking, ease and harmony. Libra is the sign that is to create Right Relations, especially if there is an event, person or time in your life that feels difficult. Ponder deeply on Ahimsa – which means doing no harm. Ask yourself if you are living by this precept. It produces beauty. Which you need to truly thrive.

SCORPIO: Home and family may be on your mind. Either your original family or a family you’ve created or are creating. Your mind considers where you came from, your ancestry, what you learned about nurturance and loyalty. It’s most important that home is comfortable. It’s where we return for sustenance, security, relaxation and well-being. It is our refuge. You may be more reflective and emotional at this time. Offering you information about yourself.

SAGITTARIUS: Let yourself feel, be and act dignified. Focusing the mind on learning and study allows for the mind to feel honorable, noble and self-respecting and uplifted as if one were a special messenger with important information to disseminate. There is great learning that will occur at this time simply by asking more questions, having a dialogue and conversations. Also by reading and pursuing a new level of education. The arts and artists illuminate you. Leading you to new levels of creativity.

CAPRICORN: It’s important right now to focus on values and resources. To be disciplined about money coming in and money going out. To see if the figures balance. It’s also important see what one’s talents are. And to value the self through this recognition. If you have money in cash, stocks, bonds, or a savings account or turn it into precious metals, especially silver. Venus retrogrades soon. This is important information I am sharing.

AQUARIUS: All the experiences you are having in your life at this time make you more adaptable. Adaptability is what humanity needs to learn, especially as we prepare for times of change and transition. Aquarians learn things much earlier than most of humanity. Because eventually Aquarians will need to teach humanity how to adjust and acclimate to revolutionary times. Your quickness and inventiveness are assets. Everything about you is an asset.

PISCES: The mind of Pisces is a sensing intuitive mind. It becomes strengthened when there is contemplation, adequate solitude and a study of religions and their inner mysteries. Often Pisces are poets, artists, dreamy mystics. But one day they shift and become occultists. That means one who uses the mind along with the heart. In order to understand things. Pisces are subtle, deep and mysterious two fishes under a lotus. They are the “jewel in the lotus.”

***

