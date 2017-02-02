Review: Summers In Space by The Bends

The power blues trio out of Pittsburg, Kan. are about to unleash a scuzzy tour de force upon us mere mortals.

The Bends, who are Curtis Ebert (guitar, vocals), Aaron McKinzie (bass) and Gabe Harris (drums) do their dirty blues-rock thing in Pittsburg, Kan. They’ve been playing gigs throughout the region since 2012, and could often be caught at Ryliegh’s on Dickson Street — that is before the venue decided to stop doing live music.

In short, the band’s sound is a monstrous whirlwind of moody fuzz guitars and scorching, angry riffs and solos. Fans of old Black Keys, Wolfmother and Mudhoney will find sounds to like here.

The EP preview link we received from the band came as one continuous 14 minute track, so song titles are unknown here, but every song seamlessly rolls into the next.

The guitar solo work by Ebert are some of the easy highlights on the EP. The dude shreds without mercy on every song, and his guitar sounds like it’s splitting the amp’s speakers, and Harris beats the skins like an animal. It’s righteous.

My favorite was easily the final, third track. There’s a fun-as-hell quarter note hammerhead beat and descending riff and catchy “hoo-hoos” that keep you anticipating each full stop the band does. It’s not unlike some of the more particularly gruff White Stripes tracks.

Keep an eye out for Summers in Space. You’ll surely know it when you hear it, however.