Out of Words, Outside Logic

Well, it’s official: Donald Trump is the least American American president in the history of the office. He has zero concept of what this country stands for, and the last week has gone above and beyond to prove that.

The immigration ban that was instated via his umpteenth executive action is so unconstitutional that it’s not even slightly funny. In fact, I’m desperate for the days when this was an unimaginable side show, longing for the standards applied to most politicians to apply to this lying liar from the town of Liarton, who had enough scandals during his campaign alone that would have completely derailed anyone else. Now, during his presidency, all those pseudo-jokey comparisons to Hitler’s rise to power are becoming a frightening reality in Trump’s America.

One of the first things Hitler did when he took office was to discredit media nationwide. He was the originator of “alternative facts” (a.k.a. lies), and Trump is mirroring his actions. Hitler then discredited and silenced the nation’s scientists, the thinkers, before moving on to demonizing an entire religion. Hate crimes rose as we’ve seen since his election. There were a good four more steps that took Germany to total fascism and institutional murder, and we, the United States of America, are currently on step two. That is an unbelievable place for us to be, and I’m totally baffled as to how we got here.

How are people not taking to the streets in outrage? Oh, wait, that’s exactly what is happening all over the nation, all over the world even. The Germans didn’t have the advantage of the entire history of human knowledge in their pockets, it’s a helluva lot harder to pull one over on the masses in the age of information.

And yet, there are people who think this is right, who insist Trump is doing God’s work, even though biblically speaking he’s doing the exact opposite. These same people see this cheeto-dusted monster as the actual second coming. Look up his spiritual advisor, and all of the preaching he’s been taking in since childhood. I’m not being in the least bit sarcastic when I say that he literally thinks he’s Jesus.

How the hell did we get here? He’s the biggest loser of the popular vote in American history, 25.5 percent of Americans voted for him and suddenly Nazis are popping up like the cockroaches they are. And according to electionproject.org, which gathers voting statistics during elections, some 92 million registered voters didn’t even bother showing up to the polls. I feel like I’m in some kind of psychotic Matrix, wherein the machines have no clue what the conflict to peace ratio needs to be so they created a new Hitler program, and dyed it orange, just cuz.

The beauty in all of this total shitshow is the promise of the coming fights. To paraphrase a president we desperately need, fictional though he may be, “We will not go quietly into that good night! We will not vanish without a fight! We’re going to live on! We’re going to survive! Today is our independence day!”

Okay so maybe the last line doesn’t quite fit, but there’s a good chance it will soon enough, and that’s a terrifying prospect.