Crystal Bridges Announces Hearty February Events

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art invites visitors to explore the newest temporary exhibition, Valentine’s-related events and participate in a variety of art programs in February.

Artinfusion will be hosting the fifth annual Black Hearts Ball on Feb. 11 with music performances by Groovement and Mobley, as well as food, drink, and a unique art experience. For families, the museum is offering a Free I (heart) Art Family Sunday on Feb. 12 with hands-on activities, music, and more.

The newest temporary exhibition brings a unique collaboration between photographer Richard Misrach and Mexican composer Guillermo Galindo. Border Cantos: Sight & Sound Explorations from the Mexican-American Border, on view Feb. 18 through April 24, 2017. The exhibit offers the chance to explore, share, and humanize the complex issues surrounding the borderlands between the United States and Mexico. Crystal Bridges offers a wide variety of progra.m.s inspired by the exhibition, including the free Opening Exhibition Lecture with Richard Misrach on Feb. 17 as well as an in-gallery performance with Guillermo Galindo on Feb. 23 and Performance Lab by Galindo on Feb. 24.

Border Cantos school tours, recommended for grades 3-12, are now available to book and will begin on Feb. 22. Teachers can learn how to engage students of all grades and subjects through a variety of free school tours.

A full list of Feb.’s events and registration are available on Crystal Bridges’ calendar of events at http://crystalbridges.org/.

Gallery Conversation » Umoja Soul

Saturday, Feb. 4, 1 to 2 p.m.

Join Leora Jackson and members of the poetic justice group Umoja Soul for an afternoon of poetry performances in celebration of Black History Month. Poetry selections include James Weldon Johnson, Countee Cullen, Amiri Baraka, Rita Dove, Maya Angelou, Langston Hughes and more. Free, no registration required.

Figure Drawing

Monday, Feb. 6 and 20, 1 to 3 p.m.

Whether you’ve always had a love for figure drawing or are trying it for the first time, you’ll enjoy an afternoon drawing with other adults at the Museum. A variety of drawing materials will be provided, and model poses will include both shorter warm-up poses and longer poses. All materials are provided. $10 ($5/Members), register online or with Guest Services.

Yoga and Art

Monday, Feb. 6, 6 to 7 p.m.

Seek gratitude and see the gift in all things. Yoga Story’s Lynn Hancock leads this uplifting group experience uniting the power of art with the beauty of nature. $5 (Free/Members), register online or with Guest Services.

Figure Drawing from the Nude Model

Wednesday, Feb. 8 and 22, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

A variety of drawing materials will be provided, and model poses will include both shorter warm-up poses and longer poses. Participants must be 18 or older. (Note: Figure Drawing sessions with a clothed model are offered each month, and are open to participants ages 14 and up. Visit crystalbridges.org for more info.) $10 ($5/Members), register online or with Guest Services.

Preschool Playdate » Love Bugs

Thursday, Feb. 9, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Share the day with your favorite love bug! Create a special Valentine and enjoy story time and creative play inspired by the art we love and Valentine’s Day. Free, no registration required.

Gallery Conversation » What’s New?

Thursday, Feb. 9, 1 to 2 p.m. and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Join our curators in the afternoon and evening for an exploration of what’s new on the latest art acquisitions and recent installations in the galleries! In this Gallery Conversation, Curatorial Assistant Alejo Benedetti will discuss Alice Neel’s portrait of actor Hugh Hurd. Space is limited; please arrive 5 to 10 minutes early for a good view! Free, no registration required

Homeschool Friday Fun » Wonderful Words

Friday, Feb. 10, 17, and 24, 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Discover the connections between words and art in our permanent collection. Create stories and poems and turn them into mixed-media art projects using watercolor, paint pens, and collage. $45/3 sessions ($36/Members), register online or with Guest Services.

Preschool Art Class » Dots and Stripes! (Ages 3 to 5 with an adult)

Saturday, Feb. 11, 18, and 25, 10:30 a.m. to noon

Polka-dots, stripes, and chevrons! Explore pretty patterns in our permanent collection. Have fun making your own patterns back in the studio using paint, stickers, and collage materials. $30/3 sessions ($24/Members), register online or with Guest Services.

Black Hearts Ball

Saturday, Feb. 11, 9 p.m. to midnight

Join with artinfusion as we set fire to the standard Valentine’s Day tradition with our fifth annual Black Hearts Ball at Crystal Bridges! Leave the rom-coms at home this year for a night of Museum adventures and off-the-wall encounters with art and performance. Come prepared to bust a move with live music in Eleven, when you’re not exploring the galleries that is! Have your first drink and nosh on us, then visit our cash bars. Must be 21+ to attend.

Sponsored by Saatchi & Saatchi X, RopeSwing, The Hershey Company, Wright Lindsey Jennings, Blue Moon Brewing Company, and JTH Productions. $45 (Free/artinfusion Members), register online or with Guest Services.

Fa.m.ily Sunday » I ♥ Art

Sunday, Feb. 12, noon to 5 p.m.

Mark your calendars for our fifth annual I ♥ Art Fa.m.ily Sunday! Bring your loved ones to Crystal Bridges to enjoy music and hands-on fun. You’ll LOVE what we have planned for this event! Sponsored by Christine Sturgis Charitable Trust; Bank of a.m.erica, N.A. Trustee; Procter & Gamble; Rockline Industries; and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Free, no registration required.

Gallery Conversation » Love Letters from the Permanent Collection

Monday, Feb. 13, 1 to 2 p.m.

Discover tales of love, passion, and art from the permanent collection with Curator Mindy Besaw in this Valentine’s-themed Gallery Conversation. Free, no registration required.

The Great Reveal » Garden Pictures

Thursday, Feb. 16, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Shake off winter’s chill with Childe Hassam’s botanical illustrations in the first edition of Celia Thaxter’s An Island Garden. Enjoy a close view of this beautiful work and other inspiring garden images from the Library’s rare book collection. Free, no registration required.

Member Preview » Border Cantos: Sight & Sound Explorations from the Mexican-American Border

Friday, Feb. 17, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Members are invited to a Members-only Preview of the temporary exhibition Border Cantos: Sight & Sound Explorations from the Mexican-a.m.erican Border. In this exhibit a.m.erican photographer Richard Misrach and Mexican composer Guillermo Galindo collaborate to explore, share, and humanize the complex issues surrounding the borderlands between the United States and Mexico. Presented in English and Spanish, Border Cantos transforms these complex issues into resonant works of art, inviting us to bridge boundaries and initiate conversations. Free, register online or by calling the Member Priority Line.

Member Meet & Greet » Richard Misrach

Friday, Feb. 17, 6 to 6:30 p.m.

Members are invited to a Meet & Greet with Border Cantos artist Richard Misrach prior to the Opening Exhibition Lecture beginning at 7 p.m. Plan your day: preview the temporary exhibition in the afternoon, join Members at 6 p.m. for an opportunity to meet Misrach, then stick around for the lecture in which Misrach will discuss his photography from the Mexican-a.m.erican border. Free, register online or by calling the Member Priority Line. Separate registration is required for the Opening Exhibition Lecture.

Studio Squad » Calligraphy

Friday, Feb. 17, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Learn to make lovely letters in a class just for middle and junior high students! Create greeting cards as well as art that is perfect to hang on your wall.

Sponsored by Rui J.P. de Figueiredo, Jr. and Natalia Ferretti and Nickelodeon. Free, no registration required.

Opening Exhibition Lecture » Richard Misrach on Border Cantos

Friday, Feb. 17, 7 to 8 p.m.

In this opening lecture, photographer Richard Misrach will provide an overview about the artistic process of the exhibition, Border Cantos, and the collaboration with artist Guillermo Galindo. The lecture will feature commentary on his photography while discussing inspirations found on the Mexican-American border, the stories he collected from migrating peoples, and the role of art in political discourse. Free, register online or with Guest Services.

Member Preview » Border Cantos: Sight & Sound Explorations from the Mexican-a.m.erican Border

Saturday, Feb. 18, 9 to 10 a.m.

Members are invited to a Members-only Preview of the temporary exhibition Border Cantos: Sight & Sound Explorations from the Mexican-American Border. In this exhibit a.m.erican photographer Richard Misrach and Mexican composer Guillermo Galindo collaborate to explore, share, and humanize the complex issues surrounding the borderlands between the United States and Mexico. Presented in English and Spanish, Border Cantos transforms these complex issues into resonant works of art, inviting us to bridge boundaries and initiate conversations. Free, register online or by calling the Member Priority Line.