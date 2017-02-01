Fayetteville Officials Celebrate Black History, Announce Events

Fayetteville officials celebrated the diversity of Fayetteville and its black history by honoring its African American owned businesses at a Black History Month press conference, Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan gave a proclamation to commemorate the start of Black History Month in Fayetteville at the Agee Lierly Life Preparation Services Center (ALLPS) west campus of Fayetteville High School to a crowd of students and community members.

“We in Fayetteville have much to be proud of in our history, and much to learn to make our history better for everyone regardless of any of our differences,” Jordan said. “Together, we can accomplish far more than working separately. With the events of Black History Month we seek to teach our children that America’s story was written by men and women of every race.”

Organized by Compassion Fayetteville, a local humanitarian group of volunteers, the theme for this year’s events is “The Power of Black Inclusion, Lift Every Voice.”

“The city of Fayetteville recognizes that black lives matter, past present and future,” Jordan said. “Our city’s commitment is to inclusion and diversity to every African American citizen in Fayetteville now and in the years to come.”

During the conference, Wes Whitmore, 63, the owner of We’s BBQ and Burger Plus, was given a certificate from the mayor for being the longest running black-owned business in Fayetteville. Whitmore has been operating his restaurant since 1980. Several other black business owners in attendance were honored during the conference as well.

“It felt real good to be recognized by the city because I’ve been having the barbecue and all that for a while and I appreciate it,” Whitmore said. “I moved up here in 1972, and I’ve enjoyed it ever since I’ve been up here. I like living in Fayetteville.”

In addition to the mayor’s proclamation, Fayetteville Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Wendt spoke to the importance of inclusion in the school district, and expressed his hope for the future generation as one that will vaule diversity and equality.

On May 21, 1964 the Fayetteville School Board voted unanimously to integrate the public schools four days after the Brown v. Board ofEducation Supreme Court decision was made to desegregate schools, and was first district in Arkansas to do so, Wendt said.

Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce President Steve Clark also spoke at the conference, about the importance of diversity and inclusion in the city’s economy.

“We are so blessed to live in our community, but those blessings are only going to be the result if we continue upon our efforts and enthusiasm,” Clark said. “We’re going to have more African American businesses. We’ll make that a priority. We’ll spend time, energy, talent and funds and we’re not going to take no for an answer. We’re going to recognize that we’re not here by ourselves, we don’t live in segreated silos. Everyone is welcome.”

Clark said he was inspired by the life of Silas Hunt, the first African American man to be admitted into the University of Arkansas School of Law in 1943.

Paul Adams, an associate professor of biochemistry at the University of Arkansas, highlighted the achievements of black scientists throughout history during his speech that followed. He mentioned the story of the film “Hidden Figures” where three African American women, Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson served as the brains behind the first successful mission to send a manned spacecraft into orbit around the Earth three times in 1962.

“As we celebrate Black History Month in 2017, we owe it to all of the hidden figures of our history who have accomplished and who are accomplishing extraordinary things in the face of inequality, discord or in some cases jealousy,” Adams said. “We will continue our journeys while exuding excellence so that we can be strong figures for those coming behind us, and those whose histories would be represented by our time here.”

Compassion Fayetteville’s Black History Month team also announced a month of various events planned to celebrate Fayetteville’s black history and provide opportunities for community development. Several community discussions, workshops and business fairs are planned to honor and discuss black and minority lives in Fayetteville.

“Each year we do something different so this year we’re recognizing black owned businesses,” said D’Andre Jones, a member of the Black History Month team. “It’s an honor to me to promote black history in our community where I’m only 6 percent. That’s almost unheard of. In the spirit of unity it’s refreshing and an honor to lead these efforts.”

Out of an estimated population of 82,830 in Fayetteville in 2015, about 6 percent of the population identify as Black or African American, according the data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

To close the event and “step into Black History Month” a representative from the Kappa Iota Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority did a step performance of her sorority’s cheer.

(ALLPS) offers educational programs and services designed to support the development of students whose needs are not met by traditional programs. Rather, the educational process is geared toward the needs of the student.

For a full list of events and information regarding Black History Month in Fayetteville, visit Compassion Fayetteville’s Facebook page.