Photos from the Fayetteville Presidential Inauguration Protest

The afternoon of the inauguration of 45th President Donald Trump, a group of as many as 400 people gathered at the College Ave. and Dickson St. intersection in Fayetteville to air their grievances Friday, Jan. 20.

The protests lasted for most of the daylight hours Friday, and the crowds extended on both sides of College Ave. from well past the First Christian Church and extended almost past Today’s Bank.

The protesters chanted phrases such as “Love trumps hate,” while holding signs that made references to the alleged Russian Intelligence interference in the election and examples of rhetoric Trump used during his election campaign.

Photos by Matt Faries