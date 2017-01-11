In The Spotlight

Pinegrove’s Evan Stephens Hall to Perform House Show By Nick Brothers | January 11, 2017

Out of the blue it seems, a house show featuring the singer-songwriter of one of 2016’s critically-acclaimed debut bands will be taking place this Friday in Fayetteville.

Evan Stephens Hall, of New Jersey-based band Pinegrove, will perform Friday, Jan. 13 at a house show near Wilson park at 480 W Cleburn St. with local indie group, Brother Moses.

The show is free, and starts with Brother Moses at 8 p.m.

The band’s debut album, Cardinal, was featured on several year-end best-of lists in 2016 for its emphatic songwriting and blending of alt-country and pop sounds.

This is certainly a very cool opportunity for Fayetteville that likely won’t happen again.

For more information about the concert, check out the the Facebook event.

Below, here’s an excellent performance by Pinegrove from their Audiotree session last year:



