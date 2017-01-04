Advice

Epiphany & the Three Astrologer Kings By Risa D'Angeles | January 4, 2017

In our beginning weeks of January 2017 there is already much activity in the skies influencing each of us. Mercury enters Sag, (travel, journeys, justice), Capricorn Sun/Pluto (transformation in government), Mercury (Sunday) turning stationary direct. Every January a meteor shower, the Quadrantids, appears in the heavens near the North Star (Polaris). The showers, brief yet splendid, radiate between the Big Dipper & Bootes on the right and Polaris and Ursa Minor (Little Dipper) on the left. The showers, many hued, begin after midnight and peak before dawn, Jan. 4. They are the forerunners to the first full moon of the year (next Thursday). Friday, Jan. 6, is Epiphany or Three Kings Day, ending the Advent season. Epiphany celebrates the three Astrologer Magi Kings who, following a star, discovered the holy child in a manger in Bethlehem (house of Bread). Epiphany is the 12th Day after Christmas, in Pisces, sign of the Savior & Saving the World. The word epiphany means “to show, to make known, to reveal.” The Messiah’s birth was “revealed” to the Three Magi Kings who then spread the news to the world that the “prophesied One (savior, messiah)” had arrived. The Three Kings were Zoroastrian astrologers and scholars, learned wise men. Their names were the Babylonian Melchior, the Persian Caspar, and Balthazar from Arabia. They brought gold, frankincense & myrrh – gifts from the mineral and plant kingdoms -. We too are asked to bring our gifts to the holy child, who represents all of humanity – humble, suffering and in need. (read more on my FB page or website, www.nightlightnews.org/ – Daily Studies)

ARIES: Your work in the world will be overshadowed by promptings and impressions from above, asking you to initiate new ideas: new possibilities creating new probabilities creating new outcomes not reflecting the past. You will have to meet important people, become one yourself. You will have to act with humility while attaining goals. Develop what is necessary to solidify this task. Only you can do this.

TAURUS: It’s important to contact people far way concerning future plans, actions, agendas, and matters of a legal nature. The outer aspects of these interactions hide a deep spiritual purpose. With strength and calmness speak the truth of your aims and purposes; listen carefully to the other(s). There’s a seed of enlightenment in their words. Be not afraid to ask for all that is needed. Read Matthew 7:7.

GEMINI: You hold within yourself secret talents. Knowing, recognizing and cultivating them is important. They need to be called forth by you with intention. You can ask that they appear and you recognize them. Do not be secretive about resources. However, you must protect them. Pay all debts on all levels – physical, emotional, mental, spiritual. You and another may need to travel somewhere to discover information. Why would that be?

CANCER: There’s a spiritual task you’re being asked to provide from Jupiter, the planet central to the Aquarian Age distributing Love/Wisdom, Ray 2. You are to provide more love to your groups and to the communities you interact with. You are to be wise and distribute truth with pure reason and wisdom to those around you. Not gossip, not opinion, not another’s point of view, but the truth within your heart. This safeguards you.

LEO: In daily work and responsibilities, are you the communicator to co-workers and colleagues? Leo is the sign with love in the heart. But sometimes that love is obscured by hurts, sadness and imperfect interactions in relationships (most relationships are). Sometimes we turn away from people, lavishing our love on pets, gardens, climbing rocks, fashions, artful creations. It might be good to think of all the people you’ve known. Lovingly they say to you, “Hello, my friend, hello.”

VIRGO: It’s a special time for you to think upon what avocations you want to pursue, what talents, gifts and skills you possess and to think back on how you’ve tended & supported loved ones. And now what is it you want to do for others in terms of serving? Virgo is the sign of service. I see you in a garden, vines of Mandeville, pale roses and hops climbing tall gates. Begin to create this for summer.

LIBRA: You’re thinking about family and friends, love and relationships and your needs. Friends are sometimes Libra’s family. You’re attempting to have a greater sense of family foundation. It may bring up childhood wounds. We cannot heal or understand until wounds surface. You have the strength to face this, wisdom to understand it and the love to heal all wounds. In emotional crisis, take homeopath Ignatia Amara. It soothes, calms and settles grief.

SCORPIO: You need to have more interchanges with those equally intelligent, creative and passionate. You need exchanges of ideas and beliefs in order to grow and expand into new values. You need to experiment with new plans for the future. A new foundation of thought will help you meet the challenges of the new world unfolding. Remain focused with purposeful spiritual intent.

SAGITTARIUS: In observing how your sense of identity has deepened and expanded, look to your values. Compare your present values with those fourteen then twenty-one years ago. You’re realized greater responsibility while climbing to a level of success. You now ask, “What’s next?” Each day have the intention to “stand in the light.” Your journey has been long and arduous. You have permission to step into the unknown. Remain there.

CAPRICORN: You communicate, sense and feel a great depth of feeling. Don’t worry if people step back. Your life-force is showing through, filled with the fire of intention, creativity and conviction. It’s as if God were speaking through you. Do you know Capricorn’s glyph is almost the signature of God? If asked to organize things, to show leadership and drive, know that you will impress others with new ideas that become ideals within them. You do this already. Yes, but now more so. Avoid those who resist.

AQUARIUS: You’re going to enter into an internal state for a while, interacting and investigating things deep within; things confidential, possibly religious, personal with a depth of feeling. Do not get caught up in limitations. They only mean you’re working toward overcoming. Place yourself first in the coming days so that you can protect yourself and maintain good to vibrant health. Someone far away calls to you. Respond.

PISCES: Many things from the past will be remembered, thought about, felt in the heart and encountered. Allow them to occur. A healing is happening. Careful with time each day. Plan early what your actions will be. Outline a time schedule. Use discipline – the first step toward working under the Will of God. Jupiter is influencing all relationships. Speak softly, vibrantly and always with love (another discipline). It will stabilize all endeavors.