Last Night Fayetteville To Feature MoreThan 25 Entertainers

For it’s sixth year in a row, Last Night Fayetteville will return to the downtown Fayetteville square to ring in 2017 with a bevy of beverages, live entertainment and its time-honored Hog Drop at midnight.

Headlining this year’s main stage at the Fayetteville Town Center are local favorites Handmade Moments, Arkansauce, Silvershakers — who will feature a swing dance instructor — and Fractal Sky. The event also covers the whole square, where seven additional indoor stages host different styles of music, comedy, theatre, dancing and kid-friendly entertainment.

More than 25 locally sourced acts will be spread throughout the eight stages. That alone makes it a safe bet this may be the most convenient way to sample how cool the performance arts community is in Northwest Arkansas.

“Shook up the music community back in May. They are recovered and ready to play. Joel and Anna will be playing with other performers. It’ll be a handmade moments and friends show. Along with Arkansauce.

The Folk Stage, at Odom Law Firm, will host Adam Cox, The Squarshers, Willi Carlisle, and the Trumann Rail Boys.

The newly added Rock Stage at Stage Eighteen on Center St. will feature The Hudson Outfit, Pagiins, Witchsister, and May the Peace of the Sea Be With You.

The Comedy Stage at PATH Outfitters will have sets by Comedians NWA, Roughhouse Comedy Collective and improv group Rodeo Book Club.

For something a little beyond the norm, the Cabaret Stage at The Chancellor Hotel will have exotic dancing from Terranova Tribal Bellydancers, followed by adults-only performances from Devine Dames Burlesque, Diamond Divas Drag, and illusionist Michael Weiss.

The Theatre Stage at the Fayetteville’s Visitor Bureau will present performances by Arkansas Theatre Collective and the audience judged competition Word Wars, along with the live storytelling event That’s What She Said.

For all the folks with young ones to entertain, an expanded Kid’s Stage at the Fayetteville Underground with entertainment and activities all night long, with crafts by Art Feeds NWA, and performances by Shaky Bugs and illusionist Michael Weiss.

Once 2016 comes to a close, the Hog Drop will commence in the Town Center plaza with fireworks afterward, which is free and open to the public.

“We’re doubling the amount of lights on the hog drop, so the display will be more detailed,” Embree said. “That’s something we’re especially excited about.”

Following the Hog Drop, Fractal Sky will close out the event into the early hours of 2017 with a high-energy DJ set.

Having a homecoming concert for Handmade Moments is something Embree said she was particularly excited about. The folk-jazz duo set out on a globe-trotting tour in a whimsical solar-powered performance stage bus about a year ago. In May, the two were involved in a highway car accident in California that totalled the bus and destroyed most of their instruments and belongings, injuring the passengers and the band. Joel Ludford, half of Handmade Moments, had to undergo physical therapy from injuries to regain his walking ability from having his legs crushed in the accident.

After spending time recovering in California, this will be the duo’s first concert back in Northwest Arkansas since leaving in January.

“We’re so excited to be able to have them play the main stage,” Embree said. “They are amazing live.”

General admission tickets are $30, and they increase to $40 on the day of. Tickets include access to all of the entertainment stages, as well as the Hog Drop Countdown and fireworks. Kid’s tickets for ages 2-12 are $5.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $85, and include access to the newly designed VIP Lounge at Main Stage with catered hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine, and craft cocktails from Pink House Alchemy and Foxhole Public House, a midnight champagne toast under the fireworks, priority seating, express check-in and more.

Tickets and more information are available at www.LastNightFayetteville.com.