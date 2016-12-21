Solstice, Hanukkah & Christmas – A Star Shines Forth

With the Sun entering Capricorn, winter is here (northern latitudes). Mercury is retrograde also in Capricorn and in the sky soon (Christmas morning) the planets (Venus/Jupiter) that formed the Christmas star more than 2000 years ago are trine (harmonious) on this Christmas morning, 2016.

The Jewish and Christian festivals of Hanukkah and Christmas occur together this year, too. Hanukkah (8-day festival of light) begins at nightfall December 24th followed at midnight with Christmas (birth of the Avatar, World Teacher). When the different religious days occur simultaneously, the seeds of the Aquarian new world religion are being sowed in the hearts & minds of humanity.

In the days between solstice and Christmas, there is a hushed stillness in the air. The Sun is quiet too, resting at the Tropic of Capricorn. There is a searching for respite, a place to stay by a young couple. There is no room in the inn, so a stable is found. Here the young mother gives birth. The animals looking on. In the sky a bright star shines (Venus/Jupiter). Far to the East three Astrologer Magi Kings, searching the sky, note a “star shining forth.” the two prophesied planets (Jupiter and Venus) aligned. And so they begin their journey westward with gifts gold, frankincense and myrrh.

Above in the sky the constellation Virgo (Madonna with child). We listen within ourselves, an infinitude of space. There we hear the constellations, voices of the numbers, harmonies of the spheres. As His Light shines forth in the heavens we hear, “Hark the Herald Angels Sing, Glory to the newborn King! Peace on Earth, Goodwill to All”

ARIES: It’s important to maintain moment to moment awareness of all experiences each day and of all who come into your sphere of life. If aware you will see their gifts (talents and abilities) and they will reflect your talents, too This is a great revelation. Allow yourself no expectations. Remain poised in observation to all that is around you. In this silence new values come forth, new perspectives, new realities you have been searching for.

TAURUS: Know that plans will change, feelings and emotions too. Memories will be part of the holidays this year and you have many of them. You will sense and feel special people no longer with us. Know they are still loving you, still close by. You will have new revelations about your work in the world. Perhaps a book, a painting, a work of creativity. Follow the signs.

GEMINI: If not traveling then soon you should be. Travel offers prospects and plans that change the course of your life, advancing you into the future. When the retrograde occurs all our focuses turn inward. Thoughts concerning money and resources become practical. You seek new ways to communicate. Make a plan to study Compassionate Communication with friends and partners. You will never be the same.

CANCER: New insights come forth about the people in your life. Before you had global ideas. But now you have a deeper more personal understanding about how others live their lives. You communicate your insights to those who care for you. Become interested in what others think. Ask their insights. This creates deeper connections. And then love is released. You are surprised.

LEO: Tend to your health. A health issue from the past may reoccur. If seeing a doctor, seek a Functional doctor (MD) in your area or close by. Functional doctors diagnose, test and look at health differently. It’s important to have a new approach to all things. From health to work to animals to plants to co-workers. Mercury retrograde offers revelations around our concerns. Listen in quiet. Information comes on little cat’s feet.

VIRGO: Notice your creative expressions increasing with more feelings of happiness and enthusiasm and then playfulness comes into the mix and you recognize these are natural gifts within each of us and something spontaneous begins to occur and you understand your life experiences from birth to the present and then you understand everyone else’s, too. And everything transforms daily in front of your eyes. And then there is joyfulness.

LIBRA: The past returns for review. Nothing can stop this. Gradually a new perspective appears concerning childhood home, parents, siblings, family interactions. Childhood impressions change like a kaleidoscope of colors. With revelations your understanding increases as you step unexpectedly into a state of compassion. To anchor this shift you reorder everything in your home. And a state of wonder follows you everywhere.

SCORPIO: So many thoughts occurring during this time. You attempt to find a pattern to a puzzle of life. You realize there are things you want to say (and not say) to family and friends. You notice all around is the light of insight and a new way of doing things and you review old knowledge and see how it forms the foundation for a new philosophy of life. Soon, quietly, new skills appear.

SAGITTARIUS: Life and its gifts have you assessing many things – values, resources, what you have and don’t yet have, what you want and don’t want.

You look too at what you considered lost (returning later in different forms). New and innovating ideas about your future work in the world. They take into consideration all your desires and aspirations, later to anchor in the world. A new land calls. You answer.

CAPRICORN: It’s good to create an “I am….” Journal. With Pluto in your sign, all Capricorns are transforming and becoming their greater selves. Seek to see yourself in new ways, with new information being given about who you are. Write in your journal sentences beginning with “I am…” Write each day. See how you begin to unfold and express yourself differently. A new self-coordination, identity, harmony and creativity emerges as you write about yourself.

AQUARIUS: Perhaps you feel many ending or closings or approaching a curve in the road. There may sadness or sorrow concerning something (someone) that is no longer. This will ease over time. New perceptions occur in the next three weeks offering an understanding of the past. Look back as much as you can. Cherish everything. This remembering is a gift. Soon you will be stepping forward onto another path.

PISCES: So many things change for Pisces during this retrograde concerning affiliated groups. You review when and why you joined and your purpose with them. You discover now they hold a different importance in your life and gradually make changes in terms of your interactions. There is a sense of a new world service calling, new relationships and a new form of group sharing takes place. You step more fully into inner worlds. While remaining very practical in the outer worlds. There is no confusion.