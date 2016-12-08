Light in the Dark – Full Moon on Santa Lucia Day

Tuesday, Dec. 13 (Winter Solstice, Julian calendar) is the Feast of St. Lucia (Lucy). Lucia, from Latin “luc, lux”, means “light”, “lucid.” A Christian young woman during the times of Roman persecution, Lucia distributed her wealth to the poor and brought food to the Christians hiding in the catacombs. She wore candles on her head so her hands were free. Lucia consecrated her life to God and refused an arranged marriage leading to martyrdom.

Santa Lucia, patron saint of the blind and a symbol of light in the darkness, is celebrated in Scandinavian and Italian towns and here and there across America. Young girls wear halos of lights and evergreen (lingonberry) wreathes with seven candles (Advent wreath) are centerpieces on tables. Candles and shining flickering lights are everywhere for light is the central theme (giving hope and banishing the darkness).

Santa Lucia festivities include parades (serenading the dark, the land, the sky, the trees) of young women, a crown of candles on their heads (passing by and seen through a darkened window). Festivities begin before dawn. In some villages, entire towns celebrate with open houses, lights in windows, Mass, religion ceremonies, reading the Christmas story and lighting the Christmas tree (like the White House Christmas tree). Festival foods include mulled wine, cider, ginger cookies and Swedish Lussekatter (Saffron Raisin Buns).

Tuesday, is also the Sagittarius solar festival and last full moon of 2016. We ponder upon the Sag keynote and the Soul's directive, "I see the goal, I reach that goal, and then I see another." We then list our goals. Two Notes: Preparing – Mercury retrogrades Dec. 19!

ARIES: In the next month assess the many ways you are valuable. Let this not be difficult. Ponder upon and make an ongoing list of your abilities, kindnesses, good deeds, plans for Goodwill. Then you see your value. Place lists on walls, doors and mirrors, reading them each day. This is the beginning of your self-identity as part of the New Group of World Servers.

TAURUS: Things go into hiding for a while…especially you, for rest and protection. Someone else is hiding, too. They are very valuable to you. Tend to them with care. They’re knowledgeable and have skills needed for your next creative stage and for humanity’s educational future. Money too is hidden at this time. However, it’s still available but you must call it forth, using it for practical things. Like land for community.

GEMINI: Past friends, relationships, groups and a previous resource may have appeared or be on your mind. They are valuable to you…lights shining in the darkness. A certain group, also from the past, holds the Love/Wisdom (Ray 2, Gemini’s ray) you need and therefore seek. It holds the new language and study of symbols allowing you entrance into the Temple of Learning. Do you hesitate?

CANCER: Ponder upon the different ways you want to be seen, known and recognized. Are you interested in the new culture and civilization? You are to nurture the new era at its foundation with visions of the future How is your garden? Do you have a worm bin; do you know how to create bio-dynamic soil? Remember to share your discoveries. Cancer teaches humanity how to feed and nurture themselves.

LEO: The next nine months you reassess goals, hopes, wishes and aspirations. Earth’s resources (soil, trees, plants) are vital for your health and well-being. Stand in the Sun and work in nature – the most balanced kingdom. Earth and sky radiations strengthen heart and mind, refocus enthusiasm (“filled with God”), allowing practicality to emerge. Are you feeling restricted from too many responsibilities?

VIRGO: You may struggle to maintain equilibrium between the many desires that arise in daily life. There may be a sense of confusion, or perhaps a wounding. You want to create something new and vital. A hint. The new art has its foundation in astrology and heavenly symbols. Study the electric universe. All that you learn now creates a new foundation for yourself and where you live. Study the Laws of the Soul.

LIBRA: You are becoming a new person. Expanding with new knowledge and new aspirations. It’s important to travel now. Not far, but here and there and roundabout. Seeing different neighborhoods allows you to see differences and to compare them to your life. This leads to gratitude, the theme of the season. A new creativity is about to come forth. This is your season of practicing Goodwill in all your worlds.

SCORPIO: Tend to all daily things, small and necessary, with all your attention and awareness. Observe habits, agendas, thoughts, hopes, how you care for yourself, your work, all environments and everyone in your many worlds. We evolve slowly by tending to physical, emotional, then mental needs, progressing to the Soul. Each day “brood upon your service (work) for the coming day”. This is Soul work. The personality then becomes calm and quiet. Revelations occur.

SAGITTARIUS: There is a working upon the self, a restructuring and renewing. You may not know this is occurring. Saturn has taken you in hand and wants you to see things differently. First the past and all your accomplishment. Then the present where you must wait in quiet and silence. Silence is the Sagittarius pathway. In Sag one must listen to the Sound of Silence so ideas from higher realms can impress the mind. No more clashing symbols.

CAPRICORN: You’re neither sentimental nor emotional. You see the need for practical nourishment and realize one source of nourishment is financial security. How would this security look in terms of work, home and land? Each area you live and work in calls for order and organization, purity of focus, warmth, color and quality. Do you have an area set aside for your creative arts? Should communication wound, be still and turn the other cheek.

AQUARIUS: It’s possible important people and events from the past appear again for review. We learn from life experiences and eventually we create rules or directive from what we’ve learned. You have eliminated the unnecessary already. Allow nothing from the past to rewound you. There may be travel plans coming up. Careful. They may change unexpectedly. All of humanity must now learn to adaptable very quickly

PISCES: Life calls you back into the world and you respond with assurance and confidence. There is an emphasis on participating in groups. The new spiritual law is learning now takes place in groups and not necessarily individually. The Soul is group oriented. And the Soul is what is manifesting in our world now. There is a connection between religious studies and the occult (white magic, hidden sciences, astrology, Ageless Wisdom teachings, the hidden Bible, esoteric, etc.). You build the Rainbow Bridge between the two.