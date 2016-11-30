Holiday Pop-Up Shop to Feature Local Artisans

The folks at Stage Eighteen are getting right to work with providing an all purpose venue for the community’s needs, or in this case, holiday shopping needs.

The Holiday Pop-Up Shop at Stage Eighteen will feature works from 14 artisan vendors this weekend from Thursday 6 to 9 p.m., Friday 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday noon to 3 p.m. The events are free to the public.

The artists are Ed Pennebaker, Lauren Embree Jewelry, Stephanie Petet, Elise Raborg, Christina Marie Blackwood, Mike Pennekamp, Grant Baker, Mikayla Hoffman, Helen Maringer, Parker Boales, Rainy Rues, Elizabeth Sharp, A.J. Douglas and Cheri Bohn.

Vendors will offer a variety of works in sculpture, ceramics, works on paper, jewelry, small paintings, glass objects, and more. The idea is to provide a community platform for the artisans and “give the gift of local,” said Lauren Embree, executive director of Northwest Arkansas Creative Arts Network.

“We’re pushing arts in all forms,” Embree said. “(Stage Eighteen) is a live performance venue, but it’s also an art gallery. We wanted to help local artists and bring them in on First Thursday and the weekend.”

There will be live jazz featuring Drew Packard and Tim Yarbrough, and the new classical piano and cello duo of Sophia Bauer and Christian Serrano-Torres will play classical and holiday songs Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m., and glitch artist Dillon Dooms on Friday 6 to 9 p.m.

In addition to the variety of local vendors, there will be light refreshments and ice cream from Loblolly Creamery and beer from Little Rock’s Lost Forty Brewery.

One of the featured vendors is Fayetteville glass sculpture artist Ed Pennebaker, who will be selling handmade ornaments and other gifts. Pennebaker is a longtime Fayetteville Underground artist, known for his ornate blown glass chandeliers and sculptures.

“Dave and I have been collecting ornaments from Ed for years,” Embree said. “I’m very glad I’m able to showcase his work and add to our collection.”

The Idle Class will also be giving out copies of their newest issue, the Winter Edition, during open hours.

The downtown venue has already held a concert and a NWA Fashion event since opening its doors at 18 Center St. in early November. The venue will soon hold an Artists Helping Artists event, a recurring creative peer workshop by NWACAN, for business plan development on Dec. 7.

“We wanted to invite people back in who haven’t been in to the venue yet and see all the changes we’ve made,” Embree said. “We’ve done more work since our first programs. That was a big part of wanting to do this. We’re getting more involved in the community scene. Our organization has been around for six years now, and now we have a public space of our own we want to put to use.”

An announcement for the venue’s first season of performances will likely be announced in early 2017, Embree said.

For more information, visit the Holiday Pop-Up Shop Facebook event page here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1135819276531015/