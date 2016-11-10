America – A Curious, Fascinating and Fragile Venture

This column was written prior to the Nov. 8 election, so I cannot comment on who was elected. Whomever is our republic’s president, half of us are happy & the other half are not. So much was happening behind the scenes leading up to our vote. Much of which we didn’t know. It was like the beginning of a 2nd American revolution. So much conflict, chaos, dissention. Let us again review, in order to understand, the purpose of crisis, conflict & chaos. There is a natural rhythm we experience on Earth – Crisis, Polarization & Sweep into the next reality. Conflict and chaos are the tensions needed to push us forth into the next level of harmony.

Mars, Pluto (both rulers of Scorpio) & Uranus in Aries play their parts. Pluto lifts all that’s hidden into the light. Mars’ tests strengthen our discernment. Mars enters Aquarius Tuesday night summoning the “people’s voices.”

Scorpio, always the bellwether (voting day in Scorpio), gathers everything – personality, soul & the spirit of all things – fuses, blends and lifts everything up to the Light of Day.

Simultaneously, as Pluto in Capricorn brings a transformation to our government, Uranus in Aries “bring forth all things new”. These two, Pluto & Uranus, prepared us for this election seven times.

Alexis de Tocqueville described our America as a “curious, fascinating, fragile venture.” It still is. We need to be reminded of this often. In the aftermath of the elections, let us remember to remain observing, compassionate, loving, humble and kind. “Hold the door, say “please”, say “thank you” / Don’t steal, don’t cheat, and don’t lie / I know you got mountains to climb / But always stay humble and kind…” Lyrics Humble & Kind from Tim McGraw. Let’s listen together… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k6juQR4RMy4

ARIES: Things unusual and otherworldly are occurring to Aries. Avoiding large groups in order to maintain a comfort level allows you to stabilize unimpeded. If in too large a crowd, confusion results. Safety of heart and mind become important. The most comfort now is through technology, social media, where like-minded others understand you. All Aries are changing. Finding true peers and their true voice.

TAURUS: Someone in particular is prominent in your life and you communicate from your heart that you care. You are serious, unhurried, and subtle. However, your intentions are understood, received and reciprocated. This calms you and brings you to a state of balance, which has been needed by you for some months. Now you can continue with the world work.

GEMINI: It’s time to reach out to those both near and far, communicating with them your recent thoughts, hopes, plans and goals. You’re to be like a great wind that blows all the amber leaves from the trees and on that day everyone knows winter is near. You are to communicate in such a way that people’s lives change in an instant. Are you traveling somewhere soon?

CANCER: You remember trips taken long ago with a loved one. You took time away from home then, discovered new places. And now, you ponder upon future travel plans, not wanting your life to be restricted and or too filled with responsibility. Home these days feels expansive enough, solitude feels joyful. You have plans for where you live and consider creating a colorful theme garden in the summer.

LEO: Something you read, study, come across, some words, insights, philosophy, teachings, perhaps a teacher, not like a shadow but a sunbeam, falls across your path and suddenly your life is illuminated and expanded. Someone is in your life and their acts of service are recognized, appreciated and acknowledged by you. You realize love’s been there all along. You have been distrustful. Now you’re not.

VIRGO: Perhaps you’re feeling a bit wounded. There’s something that must be understood at the heart of the matter, meaning within your heart. Are you working too hard, thinking too much or holding ancient self- criticism? Recognize those in your world you respect, honor and look up to. Make a list. Realize we love those we are most like. This revelation allows you a true reflection of self. You are they.

LIBRA: You’ve had many life experiences; many relationships, hardships, abandonment, changes and transformations. At times, these can feel life threatening. However, as you reflect on them, you see how each has prepared and strengthened you for who you are now. A goodness, an understanding of values, a recognition of your abilities emerge. Like Venus (Libra’s ruler), rising at sunset to herald the night, you have become the bright and shining Evening Star.

SCORPIO: During Scorpio Sun it’s good to assess what you value, who you value and why. This is most important because in all Mystery Schools one enters their studies with the axiom, “Know Thyself.” The stars and planets reach down to us daily, helping us to know and understand ourselves. Some of the signs are able to comprehend this more easily (Scorpio and Pisces). Actually, Jupiter has made you into a bit of a Pisces lately!

SAGITTARIUS: You are to go out and about into the community, observing quietly for ways to serve others. It will bring you great enjoyment and benefit, possibly meeting someone of great magnetic charisma, charm and power. If you gather up your ideals and apply them to what your community needs, you’ll find there’s a great need only you can fulfill. Have the intention to encourage and value others. Soon you will go into silence.

CAPRICORN: The holiday season is about to begin. After helping those in need, after sudden events pushed you into unexpected travel, unexpected sadness, you may want a bit of solitude. Feeling a bit overwhelmed with the world you remain behind veils of privacy and protection. This is good and the appropriate choice especially for the family. And then, you step out into the world in service. Asking always, what is best for your heart to do?

AQUARIUS: An event places you in different surroundings. You find you must learn new ways of being. Perhaps a new (old) career emerges, travel takes precedence, rest too – all part of your next developmental stage. Is there a wound about something in form disappearing, dissolving into the great abyss of change? Having less prepares you for more opportunities, later, more happiness. When you can again feel at home.

PISCES: Quietly opportunities arise, to manifest in the New Year. For now you are to begin preparations. Eliminate, clear out, give away what’s not needed. New people, part of the new opportunities occurring next year, will enter your life. Maintain simplicity now and confidence. Travel is probable later – here, there, everywhere. You meet a loved one in the middle. The work you will do illuminates others. It’s seen and recognized.