Trump’s Tailspin

I’ve spoken many times over the course of this election season about what a circus it has become.

From the beginning, with more Republican candidates than I think there have ever been, to Bernie Sanders’ battle with the DNC, to the endless conversations about e-mails that are seriously not important, it’s safe to say this has been one of the most bizarre elections in history.

Now, nothing I’m about to say is to excuse Trump, who will herein be referred to by clever orange-related nicknames, or anything he’s done. However, I’m seriously beginning to think that rotting mandarin orange actually has something broken inside his head. The Atlantic published an article late in 2015 about what psychologists were thinking about Trump, and the answers were pretty standard (Narcissistic Personality Disorder was the common consensus), but in the months since, I’ve watched a man that increasingly looks legitimately insane, and who is rich enough for no one to question it.

Of course, that walking packet of Kraft cheese dust was a rapist, racist piece of trash long before this election season, but he was at least able to keep it civil in public settings, illustrated by the numerous pleasant looking photos of him with… well, pretty much anyone of any note in the last 30 years.

No, it’s not the rape allegations or the numerous accounts of sexual assault leveled against him, nor the constant stream of racist soundbites that streams out like locusts escaping a pumpkin patch. No, it’s his increasing crazy levels of paranoia and nonsense that makes me think there might actually be something rotting away in his brain.

Take, for example, his latest tirade against the media, who he alleges has rigged the election against him from the beginning. Never mind the fact that we’ve never had a racist rotting jack-o-lantern making daily appearances to groups of people who are hard to distinguish from members of the Nazi party or the KKK. No, it has to be the media. Why else would Saturday Night Live make fun of him?

Yes, Agent Orange is convinced that because SNL is back in a political groove of hilarity, that means conspiracy. Obviously. I mean, he’s hosted before, why would they target him? Add to that his constant paranoia about “Crooked this and Crooked that” (even The Onion qualifying), his inability to recall actual facts necessary to running the free world, and just his general…. Ness. All of it, in my mind, points to the man having something seriously wrong going on upstairs.

We’ve only got a few more weeks to endure this until we can finally stop talking about that angry orange crayon, and start talking about our first female president. It was no secret that I wasn’t a fan of Hillary, especially when Sanders was an option, but I’d take a thousand slightly-out-of-touch-with-the-common-folk Hillarys than a single one of those glowing embers of hatred and idiocy.