The Presidential Hot Garbage Show

Welcome to America 2016, folks, where any semblance of the esteem Presidential Debates and campaigns in general used to hold is rapidly going up in Trump-flavored flames. The first debate was bad enough, but this weekend took things to a new height.

So let’s get the obvious out of the way: Trump likes to sexually assault women. Do not make any mistake, no locker room any decent human being has ever entered contains conversation like that. You know who speaks like that? Rapists. Rapists talk like that. So that’s that, it’s a fact, and no amount of deflection by Trump or his supporters off of his rapey coments and onto Bill Clinton’s sexual history will change that fact, because that makes sense since Bill is definitely the one running for president.

The debate on Sunday was nothing but a tap dance by Trump, a desperate Hail Mary pass to take away the attention from what somehow became the proverbial back-breaking straw. Nothing over the course of this campaign season has actually made Republicans take a stand against voting for Trump. However, his comments about Nancy O’Dell seem to be the one thing they couldn’t tolerate. There’s probably all kinds of terrible reasons for that, but at least something finally happened.

With Trump basically backed into a corner, the debate became more about him constantly and consistently interrupting to outright lie, trash the moderators, or whine, actually whine, about his “treatment.” Honestly, I’ve seen Jerry Springer guests who composed themselves better than that man did. Hillary remained composed and well-spoken about everything she said. Trump was rambling nonsense. I’m still not sure what the hell he was saying half the time. Inevitably, it came back to some iteration of “Hillary Clinton is a liar,” repeatedly ad nauseum.

Trump’s rambling nonsense rhetoric and endless deflections from either the questions asked or the accusations leveled against him has gone beyond embarrassing at this point. How anyone is still supporting this racist rapist of a tangerine covered in cheeto dust is beyond me. It’s shameful. I thought it was bad when Bush was around, but damned if I don’t miss Dubya now that the refuse of the Republican party has reared its ugly head and terrible wig.

I’m no longer panicking, so at least there is that. I no longer actively fear a Trump presidency. I’m no longer projecting Civil War II, or feeling like any vote for a third party is a thrown away vote. No, I figure it’s pretty safe that we’re going to have Hillary now. Trump is five points away from the biggest loss in American history, and it shows. He’s desperate. Any questions leveled at him were somehow made into an attack on Hillary about Benghazi, e-mails, and often things that she wasn’t even involved in.

The circus is almost over and thank the gods for that. I never thought I’d miss the political circus as it usually stands, but here we are.