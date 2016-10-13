The Essential Arkansas Fall Foliage Guide

Calling all ye Instagrammers, Snapchatters and photo-graphers — it’s about to be prime time fall foliage in the Arkansas Ozarks.

We have the privilege of living in one of the most beautiful landscapes in the United States, and our fall foliage in the rolling hills and hollers countryside put up just as good, if not better, autumn scenery than those cliche Atlantic Coast states every travel magazine typically point to.

Now is the time, while the trees are just now starting to change colors, to plan a scenic trip through the long twisting roads that traverse the Ozarks and Ouachita Forest in Arkansas and maybe make a few stops along the way. Before you know it, fall will slip on by and it will officially be early winter — or “War on Christmastime” as its come to be.

For a weekly update on how colorful the trees are in Arkansas, there’s a fall color status feature at Arkansas.com, where several spotters from around the state send in reports. Not kidding. Arkansans don’t mess around.

So, whether you’re without weekend plans, looking for something inventive for a date idea or just jonesing to get out of town, we’ve compiled a list for you of a few of the best trips to experience fall in Arkansas. Bring your dog along, too.

Pig Trail Scenic Byway, Highways 16 and 23

The Pig Trail is probably one of the most famous scenic drives in Arkansas, and it can easily be accessed right outside of Fayetteville.

If you’re coming from Fayetteville, all you have to do is head east out of Fayetteville on Huntsville Road and follow it out of town taking a right at the intersection at Brashears, Ark.

A favorite of the U.S. Forest Service, the byway travels a twisty, high altitude road along the side of the Boston Mountains and takes you by Mulberry Mountain lodging on the way to Clinton, Ark. The views are breathtaking, and the abundance of leafy trees along the road that form overhead tunnels will surely make for a sight worth the trip. About 15 minutes before Mulberry are a series of amazing overlooks that provide a views of several miles of Ozark valleys.

Boston Mountains Scenic Loop/ U.S. 71

Just south of Fayetteville, Highway 71 offers some great views of the Boston Mountains as it parallels southbound I-49. Along the way there’s several small communities and shops along the way as well as hiking opportunities. It’s an easy, quick trip to make if you’re interested in a short day trip.

The road traverses through nearly undeveloped portions of the Ozark Mountains over tree-covered canyons and twisty mountain passes, including Artist Point west of Lake Ft. Smith.

The Essential Fall Foliage Road Trip Playlist

1. The Gardener by The Tallest Man on Earth

2. Holocene by Bon Iver

3. Eyes to the Wind by The War on Drugs

4. Long Way to Go by Railroad Earth

5. Sun Medallion by King Tuff

6. Getting Better by Twin Peaks

7. The Great Salt Lake by Band of Horses

8. Good to Be Back Home by Charles Bradley

9. On Right Now by Arkansauce

10. Masterpiece by Big Thief

Highway 7 Trail from Jasper, Ark.

Highway 7 is considered one of the most beautiful scenic byways in the country.

This one is a bit further than the previous two highways, but the drive is especially worth it for the trip through the heart of north central Arkansas, which leads to some gorgeous views of the “Grand Canyon of the Ozarks” near Jasper, Ark. Once you arrive in Jasper, be sure to check out the quaint Ozark Cafe on the square for some road trip fuel and some real Americana.

A complete road trip would include going east from Rogers/Bentonville on U.S. 62, cutting through with AR-127 to Eureka Springs for a detour and getting back on U.S. 62 to head to Harrison, Ark. Then from there you can hook up with highway 7 and strap yourself in for the final leg of a beautiful passageway to Jasper.

If you want to leave from Fayetteville, head east on North Street through Goshen on highway 412. Then jump on AR-392 south to eventually link up with highway 7.

Hawksbill Crag/Whitaker Point, near Ponca, Ark. via Highway 16

You know that iconic rock structure that’s seen in just about every nature promotional material for Arkansas? If you haven’t seen the Hawksbill Crag overlook before, that’s Whitaker Point. If you get a friend to wait further up the trail, you, too, can achieve that sought after shot of standing on Hawksbill and looking out over the technicolor fields of autumnal trees.

Getting to the trail requires a vehicle that can handle a couple miles of rough dirt roads. The trail itself isn’t too difficult, and is about 3 miles round trip. As always, be cautious around the bluffs and slick parts of the trail, as it’s high altitude and dangerous in places. Of course, being the iconic trail that it is, it can be a very popular spot with several hikers this time of year.

Highway 21 Along Kings River and The Buffalo National River

Often overshadowed by the popularity of the Pig Trail, Arkansas 21 from Clarksville to Ponca is an especially scenic route to take through the Ozark national forest.

For those looking to drive by a few lovely Arkansas rivers, head east to link up onto highway 21. The highway runs southeast alongside and over the Kings River until meeting up with the the first national river, the Buffalo River.

Head east to U.S. 412 and stay on it until you reach the fork in the road east of Marble, Ark. to head south on Ark. 21. Keep heading south to Clarksville if you’re feeling the long run for a tour of the edges of Northwest Arkansas.