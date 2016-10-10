In The Spotlight

Comedy Night to Benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters By Nick Brothers | October 10, 2016

Tomorrow night, a crew of regional comedians will be taking the stage at George’s Majestic Lounge for its first-ever comedy night.

The Tuesday night show begins at 8 p.m., and will feature the talents of Northwest Arkansawyers Colin Nelson, Troy Gittings, Raj Suresh and Shawna Blake from Tulsa, Okla. Dustin Roach of Bentonville will emcee the event. The show aims to raise money and recruit more volunteers for the local Big Brothers Big Sisters chapter. The organization pairs adults with children in the community in need of role models.

Seated general admission tickets are $5 online, and for a reserved table it’s an additional $25. Tickets and tables are available at bentonvillecomedy.com. Door tickets are $8. The show is for adults 18 years old and up, and the comedy will feature adult content and themes.

Prior to show, local band Rozenbridge will start playing at 6:30 p.m.



“Big Brothers and Big Sisters are an organization that has a bunch of people I feel comfortable working with and being around,” said Suresh, a volunteer for the organization. “You learn about yourself and you help out at the same time. The impact is immediately seen”

You can find out more information about the comedy fundraiser at its Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/events/658224254353999/