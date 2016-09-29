Bulldozer Health to Host Benefit Concert

A local health organization will be hosting a benefit concert and networking opportunity for attendees to get in touch with alternative health care providers.

The concert, featuring Ginger Doss, Jorian Oxygen, ARIBAND, and Randall Shreve, will take place Saturday, Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Restaurant on the Corner, 3582 AR-112. The music starts at 7:30. This will be the sixth Bulldozer Health benefit concert.

Prior to the show at 6:30 p.m., there will be an opportunity for attendees to meet with alternative health care providers such as acupuncture and massage from The Bowen Work Center, Active Life Acupuncture and Wellness Center, and Massage for Health, who are all a part of the Bulldozer alternative health network. Also, there will be a silent auction and refreshments provided by KIND snacks and Vita Coco. Yoga Deza is also giving every ticket holder a free yoga class.

Tickets to the concert are $15 in advance at bulldozerhealth.org, and will be $20 at the door the day of the event. Most all of the funds raised will go toward applicants who have applied for aid in paying for alternative health care, something most all health insurance companies will not support.

Thirty percent of the proceeds from the upcoming concert will go to James — a Fayetteville resident whose last name has been omitted for privacy — who has seen some success in his health with Bowen Work treatment, but applied for assistance to pay for a full course of treatment. James had surgery for a collapsed lung when he was 15 years old and has dealt with chronic pain and other health issues since. The rest of the proceeds will go to a general fund for patients in need of alternative health care.

“It’s going to be a great show. There’s been lots of community support,” said Wendy Love-Edge, founder of Bulldozer Health. “We love doing these in Fayetteville. People really take to the project.”

Bulldozer Health is a 501c3 non-profit organization that seeks to educate people about all available health care options, improve access to alternative health care and educate ways to achieve wellness. In Angie’s List fashion, health care providers are listed on the organization’s website, as well as reviews.

About three years ago, Love-Edge was diagnosed with dermatomyositis, an autoimmune disease that eats skin and muscle cells, causing her to temporarily live in a wheelchair. She was soon prescribed 16 different drugs to combat the illness and, in some cases, ease the side effects of some of the rougher drugs she was on. Her life quickly changed to needing constant aid, and frequent expensive trips to the doctor. Her doctors told her she would either die from the illness, or from the drugs. She felt “bulldozed” by all of it, Edge said.

Eventually, she was able to wean herself off of the drugs, instead self-medicate with medical cannabis to treat her inflammation and anxiety and then begin to exercise. In the aftermath, she decided to start Bulldozer Health Inc.

“The main core of what we’re about is looking at your lifestyle, and realizing that health is individually unique to every person,” Love-Edge said. “We want to rebuild the health care system and let people know what their options really are.”

If in need, potential recipients can send an email to wendy@bulldozerhealth.org explaining what they need. Bulldozer Health’s board of directors will decide on a first come first serve basis with the highest needs addressed first. All decisions of the board of directors are final.

For more information on Bulldozer Health and the benefit concert, visit bulldozerhealth.org.