Oktoberfest Returns to Dickson Street, 13 Breweries Featured

Oktoberfest returns to Dickson Street as Fayetteville’s fall craft beer festival once again.

The beer drinkin’-n-clinkin’ festival will commence in the Walton Arts Center parking lot at noon Sunday, Sept. 18 and go until 6 p.m. Whereas last year featured three biergartens throughout Dickson Street, this year’s festival will be contained in the entirety of the West Avenue public lot — also known as the WAC lot.

Organized by The Arkansas Brewers Guild and the Dickson Street Merchants Association, the festival will be host to several sets from local musicians, food trucks, vendors, free kids’ activities, a photo booth and most importantly, craft beer from 13 different breweries statewide.

There’s a $5 entry — 17 and under are free — and beer tokens will be sold for $5, each good for one 12 ounce pour from any of the participating 12 Arkansas breweries. The proceeds of the event will go to benefit the Arkansas Brewers Guild.

Beyond the beer, there will be several vendors from Arkansas sporting their wares. Doss Haus Designs will have gourmet dog treats, Flora & Fauuna will have their crystal jewelry on display, and Ozark Herbal Creations, LLC will be on hand with Ozark Tonic, among several others.

There will also be several opportunities for children’s activities with the ever-popular Art Feeds and 99 Balloons onsite with various crafts and activities.

Oktoberfest is the Arkansas Brewers Guild’s largest fundraiser of the year. is the non-profit voice of the Arkansas Craft Beer industry, helping to promote and support education and legislation of craft beer in the natural state.