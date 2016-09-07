Tri Cycle Farms to Host 5th Annual Pesto Fest

Fayetteville’s urban farm is setting up for its annual party where local food is celebrated, eaten and shared alongside live music and — best of all — the best homemade pesto is sampled and determined.

Tri Cycle Farms will be hosting its fifth annual Pesto Fest Saturday, Sept. 10 from 5 to 9 p.m. at 1705 N. Garland Ave. Tickets can be bought online at tricyclefarms.org, and adults are $25 each, and children under 12 are free. Parking will be available at the University of Arkansas Equine Center at 1335 W. Knapp St. with shuttle service, and Harps Grocery 1189 Garland Ave., as well as limited free parking across from the farm at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1021 W. Sycamore St.

Admission gets you food from Greenhouse Grille, Wood Stone Craft Pizza, Bordinos, Pesto Café, Lucky Luke’s BBQ, Ozark Natural Breads, Bernice’s Hummus, and more local good stuff. It also includes concerts from Warren Dietzel, The Ozark Howlers, The Whole Famn Damily, and the Couch Jackets. Craft beer and hard ciders will be available for purchase from Fossil Cove, Columbus House Brewery, Apple Blossom Brewing Company and Black Apple Crossing.

“It’s lots of fun, lots of community and you’re not going to go hungry,” said Don Bennett, founder and director for Tri Cycle Farms. “We wouldn’t be Tri Cycle if we let you go hungry.”

There’s plenty for children to do, too, including arts and games provided by The Art Experience, Gravity Whispers Stone Balancing and the always popular Greedy Goats of NWA pop-up petting zoo.

The Pesto Fest raffle will include prizes provided by local business vendors including White River Nursery, Twin Springs Wellness, Active Life Acupuncture & Wellness Center, True Health Mission, Good Will Massage, Ozark Flowers and more. There’s also a raffle grand prize package from Fayettechill for a $250 shopping spree and $250 in vintage Fayettechill gear. All raffle tickets will be entered to win. Tickets are 6 for $10, 15 for $20 or $2 a piece.

PESTO CONTEST

Of course, returning this year will be the popular Pesto contest. This year’s contest will accept up to 30 registrants who can enter a pint of their best original pesto to be judged by three local celebrity chefs in the categories of “Best Pesto” and “Most Creative.” Everyone attending are encouraged to try them out and cast their vote for “The People’s Choice” winner.

Winner in the “Best Pesto” category receives a staycation from Inn at the Mill and James at the Mill restaurant. The “Most Creative” pesto recipe wins a $100 gift card to Bordinos restaurant and the “People’s Choice” award is a bag of organic groceries from Ozark Natural Foods.

The Pesto Contest pre-registration fee is $10. Registration at the gate is $15, and all fees are payable day of event. To secure a spot and register, visit www.tricyclefarms.org/events.

“Anna Horton, who won last year, was a pesto enthusiast,” Bennett said. “She said it should only be a green, oil, cheese and a nut, and that’s it. Her grandma’s pecans were her secret ingredient. I think it comes down to how much of what and how fresh it is.”

FUNDRAISING, PROGRAMS

Pesto Fest is a big fundraiser for the non-profit urban farm, and funds its operations and goals to “promote community through soil” and promote food security in Fayetteville. Last year, almost 500 people attended and the festival raised $7,500. To afford to operate the farm and the stone house, it costs upwards of $30,000 each year. Organizers hope the new price for the festival will help them reach their funding needs.

Among some of the new additions to the farm will be a greenhouse, solar power array, internships, and hydro- and aquaponics farms. Tri Cycle Farms is currently undergoing setting up a Food Hub program where they will collect unsold and undesired produce from Ozark Natural Foods and Whole Foods and distribute 80 percent of it to people in need with nonprofit partner Seeds that Feed, Bennett said.

“Most of the money will keep our rock house going, which houses classes and workshops,” Bennett said. “Our eye is always on remaining sustainable. We want to get to a point where we’re not always relying on federal grants, but building in our own ability to survive. Our hydroponic program could raise as much as $800 to $1000 a month, and it’s through those programs and service initiatives we’ll be able to better serve.”

The food that is grown on the farm is shared in thirds with volunteers, food pantries and community meals and the rest is sold in market and to restaurants to sustain the farm and provide local options. The goal is to grow growers, farm farmers and impact people’s lives through gardening, and the farm is gearing up to take the next step to improve and expand, Bennett said.

“We’re hoping to gradually eliminate landfills of unused food, and share that food with the 3,444 people living below poverty level just within a mile radius of the farm,” he said. “By serving community you are serving yourself. It’s sort of like the Field of Dreams. We have to build it first, and then they will come.”