Meet KPSQ 97.3, Fayetteville’s New Community Radio Station

After several years of chasing the dream of one day operating a non-commercial community-sourced radio station in Fayetteville, a few locals can officially announce that station is on-air.

KPSQ 97.3 FM is now broadcasting local and syndicated national programming from the Chancellor Hotel in downtown Fayetteville. Eclectic music DJ shows, local music, news commentary and more are in the lineup, with more shows on the way.

The station’s low-power frequency covers most all of the Fayetteville city limits, but interested listeners can tune in online from anywhere at kpsq.org/listen.

The dream for a Fayetteville community radio station started with Joe Newman. He wanted to hear better music on the radio — he was sick of commercialized music and its lack of variety and local involvement. He first made an attempt to team up with the OMNI Center in Fayetteville to hold the FCC licence for a full-power radio station, but wasn’t approved.

Four years ago, the FCC began granting low-power licenses to nonprofits — ideal for Newman and the OMNI center. Throughout the next four years, the radio committee that formed raised more than $20,000 while waiting for the FCC to process the application paperwork for KPSQ 97.3. Once approved, the next problem was finding studio space and a high point in town for an antennae.

After getting denied from a few places at first, the Chancellor Hotel agreed to host the station and the antennae on its roof in exchange for underwriting — which is what that phrase “support for KPSQ comes from” is, rather than a call-to-action ad.

The hotel had an unused janitorial closet on the third floor and gave the space to KPSQ. Half of it has been remodeled for the station, and the other half is awaiting the needed funds to remodel it into a live broadcast studio.

The current studio features all the necessities for deejays and hosts to produce radio shows. There’s a mixing table, two microphones, headphones, two bookshelf monitor speakers, an auxiliary audio cord, two turntables and a few CD players, among other various equipment.

The station is volunteer operated by members of the Fayetteville community and all of it was funded by community donations. The station is currently seeking underwriting support from local businesses.

“A commercial radio station sometimes needs upwards of a million dollars to open,” said Moshe Newmark, a member of the KPSQ steering committee. “We’ve been very frugal with our donations, and we’ve created a radio station with $14,000. That’s been enough for paying artist royalties, buying our studio equipment and getting this started.”

Station organizers aim be inclusive to all members of the community, including youth, who would like to produce a show of their own or help out in any way. The goal is to have KPSQ serve as the “voice of Fayetteville,” where anyone is welcome to come in and make community announcements or produce a show of their own.

“This radio station is molting. It’s in a creative and formative stage,” Newmark said. “It will be formed and shaped by those who participate. This is what we’re asking, that members of the community step forward who have something to say, something to sing, something to dance, whatever, and be part of this wonderful experiment called Fayetteville community radio.”

Anyone with a show proposal is encouraged to apply at kpsq.org.

“You don’t have to be a pro,” Newman said. “Whenever someone makes a mistake on air, we say don’t worry about it, it’s community radio. We will show and teach people how to put a radio show on, whether they want to pre-record it or do it live on air.”

Among some of the Pacifica Network shows being broadcasted are Democracy Now!, Sea Change Radio, The David Pakman Show. There are several music shows produced by local DJs. For example, on Afrosonic Taxi, Host DJK plays some of the best dance music from Africa and the Diaspora Tuesdays 8 to 10 p.m., and Poetize the News, where poet host Doug Shields makes sense of world events through poetry alongside guests Fridays at 10 p.m. A handful are live, and the rest are pre-recorded.

“It’s a great time for us to step in and fill that gap we’re missing of locally produced shows that quote on quote aren’t as smooth maybe, or have to take into consideration who is sponsoring us,” said Hamsa Newmark. “A community radio station is different. You don’t have to be stressed out about being super polished. You have to be good and clear, but you’re offering something totally different than the other radio stations.”

Two events are planned for community outreach and getting potential radio producers involved. The first is Sunday, Sept. 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Chancellor Hotel Bella Vista Room, located on the second floor. The event will feature tours of the studio and information sessions. Light refreshments will be provided. There’s also a fundraising launch party in the works planned for Sunday, Nov. 6 at Teatro Scarpino.

“It’s a labor of love, but the outcome will be a community radio station that is the voice of Fayetteville,” Newmark said. “Local talent, local perspectives, news commentary and music can all have a platform to share with other members of the community. This is what’s been missing in Fayetteville.”

The station’s phone number is 479-966-4667.