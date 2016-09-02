Fall Fashion Couture Looks

Photos by Sophie Odeila Bauer

Every time the seasons change so do our moods and therefore so does all that encompasses our ability to express ourselves through art, fashion and the scene in which we live in.

This fall I wanted to follow a bit of what was going on out there in the Bouji world of Fashion. Starting with the European fashion mags that I love to devour while sipping a latte or cappuccino and ending with some internet inspiration of pre-fall style for 2016/17, here is my version of what we will be seeing this fall, with a douse of fantasy hair color (in only warm tones) to go with the energy of the season.

This editorial collaboration was done with my friend, the very talented photographer Sophie Odelia Bauer. We also had the privilege of shooting at the most amazing Studio “Red 11” at “5 Star Production” in downtown Fort Smith with photographer and videographer David Artaega. The models are a set of twins that are just as lovely to converse and work with as they are to look at, Ms. Eberle Anne and Demi Grandboiss.

All clothing was thrifted by Melissa Arens

Hair, Makuep and Styling Melissa Arens

Hair color (at Davines North America “a new Colour” pure tones ) and cuts by Melissa Arens

Photographer: Sophie Odeila Bauer

Models: Demi and Eberle Grandboiss

