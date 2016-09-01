Fayetteville Roots Festival Elevates Ozark Culture

If there was one common thread about Fayetteville Roots Fest, it’s what the bands who come here to play all say. They say Fayetteville is the world’s best kept secret, tucked away in the Ozark Mountains.

To someone like myself who grew up here, I hear that a lot and normally feel a mix of both pride and hesitant cynicism — especially after our city was declared No. 3 on the U.S. News and World Report’s best cities in America list. Always during this festival, I gain a more profound appreciation for Fayetteville, and our unique Ozark culture. I think that’s always been the goal, other than to show everyone a good time, of course.

Take for example what Allison Russell, co-leader of Birds of Chicago had to say, or at least my paraphrasing:

“Roots Fest feels like camp,” she said. “Out on tour it can become really lonely. Hopefully you can play a show with a band you get along with, but most of the time it can feel isolated. Here that isn’t the case. We’re surrounded by beautiful musicians and fed amazing food. You all are lucky to have this amazing place. We love it and we love you.”

Those heartfelt words reflected an equally optimistic, beautiful performance by the Birds of Chicago.

While watching band after band come on stage, sing praises of our little town and knock their sets out of the park, I came to realize just how special Roots Fest is. It elevates everything that’s good and pure about our region, from the music and culture we enjoy to the food we eat and farm.

The festival plucks the smoky, dusty, likely under-appreciated folk singers who are typically stuck in dark bar circuits, feeds them the most organic, delicious food possible and places them in the spotlight of a room of adoring fans who eagerly wait in silence to hear what the artists have to say and sing about. There’s a magic to roots music that hits you at your core, and every act on the mainstage got their moment.

The festival treats the artists with the respect they deserve in a society that seems to only want to cheapen their value. It must be because it’s ran by Brian and Bernice Hembree, established local musicians who get this, and are willing to put the effort in to elevate the art form to this level.

Shovels & Rope closed out the festival Sunday night. They looked stressed and tired, likely from touring the road and performing loud, passionate sets and traveling for several days straight. Before going into another song, Michael Trent told his band mate and wife Cary Ann Hearst to stop so he could “take in the silence” of the room “for once.” He went on to say how they’re used to playing in bars where “nobody gives a shit” and just want to get drunk. This proves my earlier point.

Another great bonus to the “camp” that is the Fayetteville Roots Fest is the opportunity for several guest appearances and collaborations throughout the festival.

Amy Helm, the daughter of The Band’s Levon Helm, put on a k-i-l-l-e-r set with her crazy talented band The Handsome Strangers. I was blow away by Dan Littleton, their guitar player, who shredded like it was his last show ever. For a tribute to The Band, Helm brought out Allison Russell and shared verses of “Atlantic City.” The next night at George’s Majestic Lounge, Helm joined Earl Cate’s band, which has Helm’s cousin Terry Cagle on drums. I think this may have been the first, or one of few times Amy has played with Cagle, who looks remarkably close to Levon and sings in a similar style. That was a special moment.

Saturday night, Gregory Alan Isakov was joined by the SoNA, the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, and it was spectacular. Magical, even. One of the songs was played in darkness, which only lent itself to reverent beauty. Then he brought out The Shook Twins, who gorgeously harmonized like two angels alongside Isakov. Then, everyone who was backstage came up to sing the final number. Priceless.

Old Crow Medicine Show was a serious get for the festival, and the band put on a helluva show Friday night. There was such a polished levity to their performance, like any true “medicine show” would have. Members of the band strutted across the stage like Chuck Barry, tap danced, spun around in circles and fiddle players moved around like two stringdusters in a duel.

“True story,” it was also a pleasure seeing Joe Purdy, a Fayetteville native, return to town and charm the audiences with sing-a-longs and snark commentary within each song. The Q&A at the Fayetteville Public Library Saturday morning with John Moreland was fantastic, and the questions from Brian Hembree and KUAF’s Kyle Kellams were thoughtful and appreciated.

And the food! Don’t let me forget the food. There was so much food programming, it was insane. When I wasn’t watching the music, I got the opportunity to watch local chefs cook up delicious plates all weekend at the new food stage out in the Town Center plaza — which was great for crowd control. I ate a wonderful “deconstructed Cubano” that was stuffed with caramelized onions, pickles and Swiss cheese; a carrot that had been prepared to taste like a hot dog — and it totally did, wow — and smoked trout fritters. For $5 each, it was a steal.

Let’s keep charming these artists into falling in love with Fayetteville.