TheatreSquared launches ‘LIGHTS UP!’ For Access

Lights Up! for Access, offering thousands of free and $5 tickets to community members who face a cost barrier to attend, thanks to a Season Sponsor commitment from the Walmart Foundation. Our partners: 7hills Homeless Center, Feed Communities, Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter, Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter, Ozark Literacy Council Life Styles Inc.

TheatreSquared’s executive director, Martin Miller, announced a $68,500 grant from the Walmart Foundation to help launch its new Lights Up! For Access initiative, extending free and low-cost tickets for 220 performances in Season 11. The company unveiled the program at its annual Season Kickoff event at the home of Denise and Hershey Garner, alongside representatives from the Walmart Foundation, 7Hills Homeless Shelter, Ozark Literacy Council, Lifestyles Inc., and the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter.

Lights Up! will offer free and affordable theatre tickets for 7,500 Northwest Arkansas community members this year who might otherwise face a cost barrier to participate. The program is not restricted to certain plays, dates or seating sections; Lights Up! tickets are available beginning immediately for seats in every section, at any performance, all season.

Lights Up! offers three avenues for access. Low-income families who qualify for federal SNAP assistance can show their current EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) card just once at the Box Office to gain access to $5 tickets all year. Non-profit organizations serving low-income community members will distribute free tickets to those facing the greatest barriers to access. Finally, grant assistance will also help T2 maintain its hugely popular “30 Under 30” $10 ticket program for school-aged students and young adults who may not yet earn a steady income.

Initial non-profit partners include 7Hills Homeless Shelter, Ozark Literacy Council, LifeStyles Inc., NWA Children’s Shelter and the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter. Additional organizations serving low-income community members in Benton and Washington counties may contact TheatreSquared to express their interest in taking part.

“A community member’s ability to experience arts of the highest quality should not be determined by their income bracket,” said Miller. “In Northwest Arkansas, where the cultural landscape is being reshaped before our eyes, we have an opportunity to define who can participate in the arts for generations to come — whether it’s through free admission to Crystal Bridges, a Priceless Night at the Amazeum, or through TheatreSquared’s new Lights Up! initiative.”

“The Walmart Foundation has worked for years to enhance the quality of life through increasing access to arts and recreation in Northwest Arkansas,” said Julie Gehrki, Senior Director of the Walmart Foundation. “We are excited to support TheatreSquared as they launch ‘Lights Up!,’ which will allow hundreds of local, low-income residents to enjoy high-quality performances .”

“7hills is excited to see TheatreSquared’s ‘Light’s Up!’ program enrich the lives of people who have experienced homelessness in Northwest Arkansas,” said Solomon Burchfield, Director of Operations at 7Hills. “Often people struggling with the demands of everyday life have a hard time affording and accessing the cultural experiences our community has to offer. We are grateful that this opportunity helps bring our whole community together to be educated, entertained, and inspired. Great art should be a part of every person’s life.”

For more information on the Lights Up! program, visit theatre2.org/lights-up.