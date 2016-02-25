Commentary

The Opposite of Relationship Goals

By Dane La Born |
With Suicide Squad fast approaching theaters, I thought it might be a good minute for a reality check.

See, lately I’ve seen a lot of internetting around the pairing of Joker and Harley Quinn as the definition of romance and perseverance, with his-and-her t-shirts sporting ‘Her Joker’ and ‘His Harley’ emblazoned over the images of the characters.

This is not okay.

I don’t understand what it is about fan bases that latch on to the most inappropriate relationships, but it happens an awful lot. With Joker and Harley, there is no romance, there is only one woman’s obsession and one man’s psychosis manifesting itself in abuse after extensive abuse upon her. These are not relationship goals. Joker doesn’t care about Harley, something she’s recently realized in the comics. We already know that Suicide Squad has altered her origin away from the manipulation of “Mad Love,” deciding instead that a dunk in the same chemical goop that made Mistah J would suffice. Already, months before the movie has been released, we know that a crucial element of their relationship has been altered, and it worries me that people are going to latch onto Joker and Harley the way they have so many dysfunctional and abusive couples before.

There is absolute precedent for this concern. When Twilight fever was sweeping the nation, a generation of young women were learning that it was okay for their boyfriends to stalk them, control them, generally treat them as objects, so long as it was ‘out of true love.’ For people who like their domestic abuse a little more blatant and “erotic,” 50 Shades of Grey has caused the masses to think of BDSM relationships as just straight-up one-sided abuse and stalking.

It is by no means limited to just abuse either. The Scandal fan-base romanticizes an affair between the President of the United States and some random political fixer, something that has definitely lead to impeachment in my lifetime (intern, not fixer, point stands). It goes back in literature to F. Scott Fitzgerald, Jane Austen, and Leo Tolstoy. I mean, to this day half the world considers Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet to be the definitive story of true love, and they are both dead by the end of the play.

What is it with humans? Why does it seem like we pick the worst possible aspects of our favorite bits of pop culture to latch onto? No one would actually want to live the life of Harley Quinn. Psychopaths absolutely want to live the life of the Joker, but that’s kinda my point. Right now the fandom world (the stupid ones who don’t bother reading comics) are obsessing over how romantic the story of Joker and Harley Quinn is, just as 12-year-olds obsessed over the romance of Edward and Bella in Twilight, and lots of older women lusted after an abusive stalker named Christian Grey in one of the honest-to-god worst written books ever.

For some reason, we romanticize abuse in pop culture. All kinds of abuse; emotional, physical, verbal, whatever the hell you would call what happens between Romeo and Juliet. I don’t have the answer as to why. My guess is we just want to focus on the positive, so we choose to remember the balcony scene instead of the mutual suicide and stupidity. With Joker and Harley, people pretend that the psychopath actually has feelings, because that’s the only real way to justify anything about that relationship. There is very little positive that happens between the two of them, most of the time is taken up by him beating her or pushing her out windows or ignoring her entirely.

So stop. Aspire to some decent pop culture pairings. Batman and Catwoman are always fun. Wonder Woman and whoever the hell she wants to be with (because nobody is going to do anything to Wonder Woman now that it’s not 1930). The Doctor and Rose Tyler. These are nice, decent, actual true-love things, free of the abuse, manipulation, stalking, and general horribleness of all the above-mentioned. It’s just unsettling to me to admire the things that make so many other people’s lives so hard.

Tara Strand February 26, 2016 at 12:06 pm

Harley Quinn and The Joker are fictional, psychopathic clown villains. When a romance is written between them it’s not going to be all hearts and flowers and idealized, good-role-model love. It’s going to be twisted and complicated and challenging and strange and uncomfortable and all the more unique, original and engaging for it. Those of us who love it aren’t looking for safe or typical, and we shouldn’t expect our fiction to always have to be suitable for people who don’t know how to separate what dark, murderous characters do from what we should do. On top of that, the reason I’ve never felt sorry for Harley is because I have every reason, based on actual canon evidence that The Joker loves her. It’s not gonna look like what you’re used to love looking like (which is the whole point of enjoying their particular relationship) because he’s the freaking Joker and he’s even mean and abusive to himself!! His “love” is going to look the way a sociopathic killer clown’s love is going to look! Let the villains be wrong and messy and let Ariel and Prince Eric show you clean, wholesome, safe love. I’ve been in a happy, healthy marriage for over 13 years, and absolutely adoring Joker and Harley as a couple together has only enhanced that. Please stop deciding that fictional love is only supposed to look one way and be enjoyed one way.

Vick August 16, 2016 at 12:12 am

Tara, I think by using words like ‘complicated’ to justify this only shows how self serving you are. Also, the argument about how Joker and Harley aren’t supposed to be ‘wholesome’ and that no one should judge…yeah, you need new material. Harley’s appeal is her optimism and her checkered past. She is more than a symbol for people’s fantasies.

Enasni Volz February 26, 2016 at 5:30 pm

“Right now the fandom world (the stupid ones who don’t bother reading comics) are obsessing over how romantic the story of Joker and Harley Quinn is”
You’ll find that a great many of us have been reading comics since Harley’s introduction to them, and before. Just because it is a bandwagon topic *now* does not mean that the entirety of the fanbase is stupid and has no knowledge of the subject past memes and screenshots.
I wholeheartedly agree with Tara, she has is absolutely right.

“There is very little positive that happens between the two of them, most of the time is taken up by him beating her or pushing her out windows or ignoring her entirely.”
Well now that is just plain incorrect. Like Tara, I can pull dozens of examples of their time together being just the opposite of that. The abuse is present, and they are serious cases when it happens. However claiming that those instances are the ONLY interactions between them does a disservice to both characters and the varied writers they have had.
No one is getting moony-eyed over the prospect of being abused or tossed out of a window. I think what many people fail (or flat out refuse) to recognize is the progression their relationship made over their time together throughout comics and the Animated Universe. You know, all of the instances of Harley standing up, fighting back and mentally and physically abusing Joker. We could even look at the instances where if she was anyone else Joker absolutely would have shot her point blank, but instead grins sheepishly and lets her have her way for fear of retaliation.
The problem with the way people perceive Harley Quinn nowadays is that they want to make her out to be a poor, defenseless battered woman who was forced into a terrible relationship with no way out. Harley was never this person. She made her own decisions and reveled in them and the emotions that followed.

Lis February 28, 2016 at 12:19 pm

But… most people aren’t romanticizing the Joker and Harley Quinn’s relationship. Most people who read comics and enjoy them are fully aware this is a relationship that depicts intimate partner violence.

However, there are still fans of the couple who recognize it for what it is and can enjoy it (for whatever reason) within the confines of fiction.

While it’s important to ensure that people don’t get into this kind of relationship, condone it and understand the markers of an abusive relationship in real life, we can read, consume and even enjoy things in fiction with the understanding that these stories make us uncomfortable or that they are dark, twisted and terrible.

