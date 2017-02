In The Spotlight

Players And Day Jobs

Theo Reynolds: Lead vocals and keyboard. Songwriter.

Liz Lottmann: Lead vocals. President of local blues society and office manager at engineering firm in Bentonville.

Juergen Lottmann: Percussion. Independent insurance broker.

John Hines: Bass. Information technology manager at local engineering firm.

Tom Bowen: Drums. Master carpenter and home repair.

Scott Hastings: Trombone. Information technology consultant for international retail company based in Bentonville.

Achim Ensle: Rhythm guitar, vocals. Tool and die maker.

Chris Kyzer: Trumpet. Product manager for outdoor power equipment company.

Art Fogartie: Saxophones. Writer and pastor/head of staff for a local Presbyterian church.

Joe Davis: Lead guitar, vocals. Graphic artist, product designer and warehouse manager for import/wholesale/retail manufacturer.

First Performance

At our first rehearsal with this new collection of musicians, we went through six difficult new songs without a flub. That’s when we recognized the incredible musicianship that energized 10 players who’d never played music together. Verrrrrry inspiring!

Favorite performance

We were playing our first gig on the inside lounge stage during happy hour at George’s Majestic Lounge, and the crowd became so plentiful, the newcomers had to stand on chairs and tables to find a place to see the band.

Type Of Music

Latin (La) Funk (Fu) and Soul (So) — LaFuSo!!!

Some Of The Songs

“Wanna Take You Higher” (Sly & the Family Stone), “Get Up Offa That Thing” (James Brown), “Heard It Through the Grapevine” (Al Green), “Rescue Me” (Fontella Bass), “Higher Ground, Superstition” (Stevie Wonder) and many more R&B/Soul/Funk hits.

Sounds Like

All the original funk bands: Bar-Kays, Commodores, Earth Wind & Fire, plus Memphis artists such as Al Green, Aretha Franklin and even Santana, and KC & the Sunshine Band.

Songwriter’s muse

Bar-Kays, Al Green, Aretha Franklin, Delbert McClinton and the Jackson Five.

Influences

Bar-Kays, Al Green, Aretha Franklin, Stanley Clarke, Carlos Santana, Coco Montoya, Mandrill.

Accomplishments

As individuals, these musicians have collected quite a few accolades, awards and accomplishments. But together in this band, they’ve been able to pin down some of the most-wanted gigs in the area: Happy Hour at George’s Majestic Lounge, Party on the Patio at Powerhouse, the main stage at Bikes, Blues & BBQ and this summer at the Arkansas Music Pavilion during Bikes, Blues & Hot Rods Too.

Any Albums?

Liz Lottmann has two CDs: Memphis Revisited and Lectric Liz & Livewire. Juergen Lottmann has an instructional video on percussion.

Back Stage Ritual

Always the welcoming big hug from Liz.

What Kind Of Crowd Do You Draw?

Anyone who likes to dance. Boomers, college students who appreciate hard-driving danceable funk, business people who need to break away and forget about work.

Funniest Or Strangest Thing That Ever Happened During A Performance

One of the funniest things from the band’s point of view is when Chris (trumpet) does his solo dance spot. The strangest thing is that with 10 players, we can somehow fit on the stage and not run into each other all night, even with some of the players dancing around like mad hatters.

Plans

To become the most in-demand danceable, entertaining band in the area.

Goals

To have incredible amounts of fun with the crowd at every gig! And to become the primo danceable, entertaining Latin-Funk-&-Soul band in NWA.

New Projects

Currently booked in the studio to record some new tunes. One tune will be chosen for a video which will be shot at our live AMP performance during Bikes, Blues & Hot Rods Too in May.

If You Could Open For Anyone, Who Would It Be?

With 10 musicians each having 10 favorites, we could probably all agree that opening for Al Green would be a wonderful thing.

Most Played Song/s On Your iPod?

Bar-Kays, Commodores, Mandrill, lots of funk and horns.

Web Site

www.lafuso.net

Upcoming Shows, Tours

April 29 — NAMA at Dickson Theater in Fayetteville

May 7 — Happy Hour at George’s in Fayetteville

May 21 — The AMP in Fayetteville (BB&HRT)

May 27 — Patio at Rogue in Fayetteville

June 3 — Patio at Powerhouse in Fayetteville

June 26 — Elk Festival in Jasper

