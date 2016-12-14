SNOW TRAIN VILLAGE — Through Dec. 24 at Gaskins Switch Village in Eureka Springs. This privately owned Snow Village and Train Exhibit takes you back to a 1930’s to 1950’s landscape of small town America. It is comprised of over 300 buildings, accessory pieces and trees, along with three Lionel 0 scale trains, and a Lionel 0 Scale trolley. For full schedule of viewing times and more info, visit http://eurekaspringshistoricalmuseum.org/train.html

SANTA IN THE PARK — Dec. 24, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Basin Park in Eureka Springs. More info at http://www.eurekasprings.org/

MILL STREET MARKET — Dec. 24 on Mill Street in Springdale.